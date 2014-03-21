SINGAPORE, March 21 U.S. crude extended losses in early Asian trading below $99 per barrel, as ample supply and a stronger dollar outweighed positive economic data in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. crude for May delivery was 22 cents lower at $98.68 per barrel by 0016 GMT. U.S. crude for May delivery, which became the front-month contract on Friday, settled 27 cents lower. The April contract closed down 94 cents at $99.43 per barrel.

Thursday's fall was the first in three days, after data showed U.S. crude inventories rose for a ninth consecutive week and the Federal Reserve said it may end its commodity-friendly stimulus programme this autumn.

Brent crude for May delivery was down 19 cents at $106.26, after closing up 60 cents.

The United States added Russian billionaires Gennady Timchenko and Boris and Arkady Rotenberg to its sanctions list on Thursday, dragging their huge and far-reaching business interests into the standoff between Russia and Ukraine.

European leaders will agree to expand a list of those subject to travel bans and asset freezes on Thursday but stop short of harder-hitting measures against Russia, biding their time to retain EU unity and gauge Moscow's reaction.

Gasoline inventories independently held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) storage hub rose 3.3 percent to a near-six-year high in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch oil consultant Pieter Kulsen showed.

MARKETS NEWS

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits was near three-month lows last week and factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region rebounded this month, suggesting the economy is regaining strength after being hobbled by severe weather.

Wall Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy, while a rise in U.S. yields should keep the dollar underpinned near three-week highs.

The Australian market edged up 0.3 percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Against a basket of major currencies, the U.S. dollar was trading at 80.173, not far from the high of 80.354, a level not seen since late February.

DATA/EVENTS

The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Current account

0900 Euro zone Net investment flow

0900 Italy Industrial orders

1500 Euro zone Consumer confidence (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Michael Perry)