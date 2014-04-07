SEOUL, April 7 U.S. crude oil slipped on Monday
to trade around $101 a barrel after Libyan rebels and the
government agreed to end an eight-month oil port standoff, which
has cost the OPEC producer billions in lost revenues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May lost 12 cents at $101.02 a
barrel as of 0005 GMT, after it settled 85 cents higher at
$101.14 a barrel in the previous session.
* May Brent crude declined 52 cents to $106.20 a
barrel. It had ended 57 cents higher at $106.72 a barrel in the
previous session.
* Libyan rebels occupying four eastern oil ports agreed with
the government on Sunday to end their petroleum blockade.
The restart of Libya's eastern oil ports could release about
600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, bumping up the OPEC
producer's output from around 150,000 bpd, but still far from
the 1.4 million bpd it produced last July.
* But persistent geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, a major
route of Russian gas to Europe, continue to worry oil markets.
Pro-Russian protesters seized state buildings in three east
Ukrainian cities on Sunday, triggering accusations from the
pro-European government in Kiev that President Vladimir Putin
was orchestrating "separatist disorder".
* Gazprom Neft has not been affected by Western
sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea but is ready to
move away from dollars in its contracts and to redirect oil
flows to Asia if needed, the CEO of Gazprom's oil arm
said.
The United States and European Union have imposed visa bans
and asset freezes on allies of President Vladimir Putin, and are
threatening broader measures that could affect entire economic
sectors if Moscow escalates tension over Ukraine.
* U.S. employers hired at a brisk pace last month and ramped
up the hours their workers put in on the job, the strongest
signals yet the economy was breaking free of its winter
doldrums.
At the same time, the jobless rate held near a five-year low
even as Americans poured into the labor market to hunt for work,
another upbeat signal of the economy's health.
MARKETS NEWS
* A slide in biotech stocks pulled Wall Street and a measure
of global equities lower on Friday despite a solid U.S. jobs
report that weakened the dollar on views that the Federal
Reserve will keep scaling back its stimulus. The greenback was
up 0.14 percent against the euro at $1.3695.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output Feb
0830 Euro zone Sentix index April
1400 U.S. Employment trends March
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)