SEOUL, April 7 U.S. crude oil slipped on Monday to trade around $101 a barrel after Libyan rebels and the government agreed to end an eight-month oil port standoff, which has cost the OPEC producer billions in lost revenues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May lost 12 cents at $101.02 a barrel as of 0005 GMT, after it settled 85 cents higher at $101.14 a barrel in the previous session.

* May Brent crude declined 52 cents to $106.20 a barrel. It had ended 57 cents higher at $106.72 a barrel in the previous session.

* Libyan rebels occupying four eastern oil ports agreed with the government on Sunday to end their petroleum blockade. The restart of Libya's eastern oil ports could release about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude, bumping up the OPEC producer's output from around 150,000 bpd, but still far from the 1.4 million bpd it produced last July.

* But persistent geopolitical tensions over Ukraine, a major route of Russian gas to Europe, continue to worry oil markets. Pro-Russian protesters seized state buildings in three east Ukrainian cities on Sunday, triggering accusations from the pro-European government in Kiev that President Vladimir Putin was orchestrating "separatist disorder".

* Gazprom Neft has not been affected by Western sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea but is ready to move away from dollars in its contracts and to redirect oil flows to Asia if needed, the CEO of Gazprom's oil arm said.

The United States and European Union have imposed visa bans and asset freezes on allies of President Vladimir Putin, and are threatening broader measures that could affect entire economic sectors if Moscow escalates tension over Ukraine.

* U.S. employers hired at a brisk pace last month and ramped up the hours their workers put in on the job, the strongest signals yet the economy was breaking free of its winter doldrums.

At the same time, the jobless rate held near a five-year low even as Americans poured into the labor market to hunt for work, another upbeat signal of the economy's health.

MARKETS NEWS

* A slide in biotech stocks pulled Wall Street and a measure of global equities lower on Friday despite a solid U.S. jobs report that weakened the dollar on views that the Federal Reserve will keep scaling back its stimulus. The greenback was up 0.14 percent against the euro at $1.3695.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial output Feb

0830 Euro zone Sentix index April

1400 U.S. Employment trends March

1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)