TOKYO, April 14 U.S. crude oil futures rose
above $104 a barrel in early trade on Monday as increasing
geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia supported
buying sentiment for the front month contract.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 30 cents at
$104.04 per barrel by 0000 GMT, after finishing 34 cents higher
on Friday.
* Ukraine has given pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning
deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist
operation" by its armed forces, raising the risk of a military
confrontation with Moscow.
* Iran on Saturday rejected a U.S. decision to deny a visa
for its newly appointed ambassador to the United Nations,
pledging to take up the case directly with the world body in a
dispute that has reopened old wounds dating to the 1979 Islamic
Revolution.
* Iran's crude oil exports have surged to their highest in
20 months, far exceeding a 1 million barrel-per-day limit set by
the West under an interim deal on curbing Tehran's nuclear
program, according to the International Energy Agency.
MARKETS NEWS
* The safe-haven yen started the week on a firm footing and
Asian shares braced for more losses on Monday after a dismal
week on Wall Street.
* The euro got off to a shaky start on Monday after the
European Central Bank fired another warning shot at bullish
investors, saying it will be forced to ease monetary policy
further if the currency keeps going up.
* U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Friday, with the
Nasdaq closing below the 4,000 mark for the first time since
early February.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb
1230 U.S. Retail sales March
1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)