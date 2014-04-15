TOKYO, April 15 U.S. crude oil futures fell below $104 in early Tuesday trade, erasing the previous day's gains, as expectations for rising production added to estimates of increased stockpiles and weakened sentiment for the front month contract.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was down 60 cents at $103.45 per barrel by 0011 GMT, after finishing 31 cents higher on Monday.

* U.S. oil production from fast-growing shale oil plays is set to rise by 65,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April and a further 70,000 bpd in May, according to Energy Information Administration data issued on Monday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were expected to have risen last week, while stockpiles of refined oil products likely dipped, a preliminary Reuters poll of four analysts showed on Monday.

* U.S. retail sales recorded their largest gain in 1-1/2 years in March, data showed on Monday, in a decisive sign the economy is bouncing back from its weather-induced slumber.

* Pro-Russian separatists on Monday ignored an ultimatum to leave occupied government buildings in eastern Ukraine and instead seized more buildings as the government failed to follow through on a threatened military crackdown.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar started off the Asian session on a firmer footing on Tuesday, after U.S. retail sales data signalled a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy.

* U.S. equities closed higher on Monday as Citigroup's earnings and strong retail sales gave investors reasons to buy equities despite a resurgence of geopolitical uncertainties.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment April

0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb

1230 U.S. Consumer prices March

1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing April

1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow Feb

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index April (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)