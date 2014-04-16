TOKYO, April 16 U.S. crude prices edged up a
touch in Asian trade on Wednesday, but remained below $104 a
barrel as investors were hesitant ahead of the release of
Chinese data that could show the extent of a slowdown in the
world's second-biggest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 1 cent at
$103.76 per barrel by 0004 GMT, after finishing 30 cents lower
on Tuesday.
* China is expected to report its slowest growth in five
years on Wednesday, a Reuters poll shows, with signs of waning
strength in the first quarter of 2014 already prompting
government action to steady the world's second-largest economy.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels in the
week to April 11 to 388.2 million barrels, compared with
analysts' expectations for a increase of 2.3 million barrels,
data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed
on Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will release its own more closely watched
crude stocks data later on Wednesday.
* Ukrainian forces launched a "special operation" on Tuesday
against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking east,
authorities said, although aside from a landing by airborne
troops the action was limited.
* A tanker is due to load 1 million barrels of crude on
Tuesday from Libya's reopened Hariga port, its first export
shipment since a deal to end months of closures at its main oil
terminals, the National Oil Corp. (NOC) said.
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses early on
Wednesday, while the other major currencies struggled for clear
direction as investors kept a nervous eye on developments in
Ukraine and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data.
* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday,
lifted by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola and Johnson
& Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum names limited
the Nasdaq's advance.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0200 China Q1 GDP
0200 China Industrial output March
0200 China Retail sales March
0200 China Urban investment March
0800 Euro zone Current account Feb
1230 U.S. Housing starts March
1230 U.S. Building permits March
1315 U.S. Industrial output March
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)