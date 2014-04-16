TOKYO, April 16 U.S. crude prices edged up a touch in Asian trade on Wednesday, but remained below $104 a barrel as investors were hesitant ahead of the release of Chinese data that could show the extent of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 1 cent at $103.76 per barrel by 0004 GMT, after finishing 30 cents lower on Tuesday.

* China is expected to report its slowest growth in five years on Wednesday, a Reuters poll shows, with signs of waning strength in the first quarter of 2014 already prompting government action to steady the world's second-largest economy.

* U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.6 million barrels in the week to April 11 to 388.2 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a increase of 2.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its own more closely watched crude stocks data later on Wednesday.

* Ukrainian forces launched a "special operation" on Tuesday against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking east, authorities said, although aside from a landing by airborne troops the action was limited.

* A tanker is due to load 1 million barrels of crude on Tuesday from Libya's reopened Hariga port, its first export shipment since a deal to end months of closures at its main oil terminals, the National Oil Corp. (NOC) said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, while the other major currencies struggled for clear direction as investors kept a nervous eye on developments in Ukraine and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data.

* U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Tuesday, lifted by gains in such blue-chip names as Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson, though persistent weakness in momentum names limited the Nasdaq's advance.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)

0200 China Q1 GDP

0200 China Industrial output March

0200 China Retail sales March

0200 China Urban investment March

0800 Euro zone Current account Feb

1230 U.S. Housing starts March

1230 U.S. Building permits March

1315 U.S. Industrial output March (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)