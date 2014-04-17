TOKYO, April 17 U.S. crude futures edged higher to trade just below $104 a barrel in early trade on Thursday, as rising geopolitical tensions over Russia's involvement in the crisis in Ukraine overshadowed a rise in U.S. oil inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was up 14 cents at $103.90 per barrel by 0009 GMT, after finishing 1 cent higher on Wednesday.

* Foreign ministers from East and West will try to defuse the Ukraine crisis on Thursday in Geneva, once frequently the scene of Cold War negotiations, but will risk being upstaged by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

* U.S. crude oil inventories jumped last week, well beyond expectations, as stocks on the Gulf Coast hit a record high due to a rise in imports and as domestic production hit its highest in 26 years, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

* Libya's oil minister said on Wednesday there was no clear timetable for the resumption of steady oil output as an end to the stand-off with rebels could still falter and the 9-month port shutdown may have damaged some facilities.

* Persistently low inflation poses a more immediate threat to the U.S. economy than rising prices, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday, stressing that the U.S. central bank would be delivering policy stimulus for some time to come.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar early on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a rally in global stocks dented demand for the safe-haven currency.

* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0200 China Foreign direct investment March

0600 Germany Producer prices March

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. Philly Fed business index April (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)