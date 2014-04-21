SINGAPORE, April 21 U.S. crude futures hovered above $104 a barrel early on Monday, supported by continuing geopolitical risks in Ukraine despite an accord aimed at averting a wider conflict, as investors return from a three-day Easter weekend.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for May delivery was nearly flat at $104.24 a barrel by 0022 GMT versus Thursday's close of $104.30. The oil market was shut for the Good Friday holiday.

* Brent oil for delivery in June was also little changed at $109.56 per barrel.

* At least three people were killed in a gunfight in the early hours of Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russian separatists, days after an agreement in Geneva to end the crisis.

* Russian and international oil and gas majors are cooperating as usual despite sanctions imposed over Ukraine and Russia's South Stream gas pipeline project is going ahead, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

* Technical problems have delayed the reopening of Libya's eastern Zueitina oil export terminal after the government reached a deal with rebels to end an eight-month blockade of the port.

* China will soon start construction on a series of major energy projects, including nuclear and hydropower plants, Premier Li Keqiang said, highlighting an infrastructure build-out that could help bolster the slowing economy.

* Iran and world powers will begin work drafting a long-term settlement of Iran's disputed nuclear programme at expert-level talks in New York next month, the official state news agency IRNA reported.

* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia confirmed 20 new cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome on Saturday and Sunday, adding up to 49 infections in six days, a sudden increase of a disease that kills about a third of the people infected and has no cure.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar firmed in early Asian trading, though the tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter holiday.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1230 U.S. National activity index March

1400 U.S. Leading index March (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)