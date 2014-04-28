SINGAPORE, April 28 U.S. crude edged up toward
$101 a barrel on Monday, reversing recent weakness as tensions
rose in Ukraine and the United States and Europe prepared new
sanctions against Russia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery added 21 cents to
$100.81 a barrel by 0020 GMT after settling on Friday at its
lowest level since April 7, due to pressure from all-time high
crude inventories recorded in the week of April 18.
* June Brent crude was at $109.75, up 17 cents,
after settling down 75 cents on Friday.
* The Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R was at $8.98, after
stretching as wide as $9.28 on Friday.
* Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are
holding in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, freeing one but saying
they had no plans to release another seven as the United States
and Europe prepared new sanctions against Moscow.
* Libya's eastern oil port of Zueitina, which had been
occupied by rebels as part of an eight-month oil blockade, will
reopen after damage at its facilities has been assessed, the
country's justice minister said on Sunday.
* Iraq has exported an average of 2.5 million barrels per
day (bpd) of oil so far in April, more than in March, but still
well short of its 2014 target, due in part to repeated sabotage
of a northern pipeline.
* Venezuela's state-run PDVSA will use a terminal owned by
U.S. firm NuStar Energy on the island of Saint Eustatius
to store crude and load very large crude carriers (VLCCs) going
to Asia, after deciding it will no longer rent a facility in the
Bahamas, a PDVSA executive said.
* China might be slowing economically but it still wants to
buy more oil from Latin America and invest in infrastructure in
the region, with a presidential visit planned for July, Chinese
and Brazilians officials said on Friday.
* Smaller oil producers are teaming up with engineering and
oil services companies in Britain's North Sea to squeeze extra
drops from ageing facilities before rising costs force them to
close.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares began the week under a cloud on Monday, after
a dismal week on Wall Street and against the backdrop of
increasing tension in Ukraine.
* The dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday following a
few days of directionless trading with investors unlikely to
take aggressive positions ahead of major events out of the
United States and euro zone.
* Federal Reserve policymakers this week are set to continue
paring their massive bond-buying stimulus, but below the smooth
surface of a likely unanimous vote lies a deeply divided Fed
struggling to lay the groundwork for more difficult decisions
ahead.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Mar
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)