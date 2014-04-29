SINGAPORE, April 29 U.S. crude inched closer to $101 a barrel on Tuesday, building on Monday's gains ahead of weekly inventories data as investors shrugged off more U.S. sanctions on Russia and an imminent rise in Libyan exports.

Investors may be priming for a further drawdown in crude stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, as new pipeline capacity diverts oil from the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate contracts to the Gulf Coast, although the country's stockpiles are set to post a fresh high.

U.S. commercial crude stockpiles were forecast to have risen 1.9 million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of six analysts showed. Crude inventories hit 397.7 million barrels the previous week, the highest since records began over 30 years ago.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery edged up 8 cents to $100.92 a barrel by 0032 GMT after settling up 24 cents in the previous session.

* June Brent crude gained 10 cents to $108.22 a barrel after a 1.35 percent drop on Monday, the biggest daily decline in nearly a month.

* Brent's premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R was at $7.30 a barrel, after narrowing nearly $2 on Monday.

* Libya is lifting force majeure from the eastern Zueitina oil port on Monday, state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said, paving the way to restart exports at a second port after a deal with rebels to unblock major terminals.

* The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Russian firms and government officials on Monday, a move that financial markets largely shrugged off and U.S. Republican lawmakers dismissed as too little to deter Moscow from further action in Ukraine.

* Refinery maintenance along the U.S. Gulf Coast is set to rise to nearly 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, more than twice as much as previously expected, due to late-coming turnaround plans, revised data from IIR Energy showed.

* Output at Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan oilfield is not expected to restart this year after an investigation revealed that long stretches of oil and gas pipelines may need to be fully replaced, the project's consortium said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro traded at multi-week highs against the yen early on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar following a surprisingly strong performance overnight as expectations for additional stimulus from the European Central Bank waned.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 MM SA Feb

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 MM NSA Feb

1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 YY Feb

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)