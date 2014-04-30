TOKYO, April 30 U.S. crude oil fell towards $100
early on Wednesday as expectations of record high stockpiles
weighed on futures, putting the benchmark contract on course for
a 1 percent fall for the month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for June delivery fell 70 cents to
$100.58 a barrel by 0007 GMT, putting it on track for a 1
percent decline for the month. The contract finished 44 cents
higher on Tuesday.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 3 million barrels in the
week to April 25, data from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday, exceeding analysts'
expectations for an increase of 2.4 million barrels.
* The U.S. Energy Information Administration is scheduled to
release its own inventory data later on Wednesday, which is
expected to show that crude oil stockpiles hit their highest
level since records began more than 30 years ago.
* Hundreds of pro-Moscow separatists stormed government
buildings in one of Ukraine's provincial capitals on Tuesday and
fired on police holed up in a regional headquarters, a major
escalation of their revolt despite new Western sanctions on
Russia.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that
Moscow saw no need for counter sanctions against the West, but
could reconsider the participation of Western companies in its
economy, including energy projects.
* Valero Energy, the largest U.S. independent refiner, said
on Tuesday cheap inland U.S. crude oil boosted its first-quarter
profits and also prompted rate cuts at a pair of plants that can
only run so much of it.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having
been put under pressure by soft German inflation numbers while
the yen stayed on the defensive ahead of a policy decision by
the Bank of Japan.
* U.S. equities rose on Tuesday, boosted by upbeat results
from companies including Merck & Co and a rebound in Facebook
and other high-growth shares.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
1215 U.S. ADP national employment April
1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1
1230 U.S. GDP consumer spending advance Q1
1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly
1800 U.S. Fed Funds target rate
1800 U.S. QE total
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)