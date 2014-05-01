SINGAPORE May 1 U.S. crude held below $100 a barrel on Thursday, after slipping more than $1 in the previous session to hit a one-month low as crude inventories in the United States rose to a new all-time high last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. crude for June delivery edged down 3 cents to $99.71 a barrel by 0022 GMT after falling 1.5 percent on Wednesday to settle at its lowest since April 2.

June Brent crude inched up 2 cents to $108.09 a barrel, following a 0.8 percent drop in the previous session to settle at lowest in more than two weeks.

Crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to April 25 to just under 400 million barrels, the largest volume since 1982 when the Energy Information Administration began collecting data and exceeding the previous peak set in the previous week, EIA data showed on Wednesday.

Libya's Zueitina oil port will load its first tanker of crude on May 1-3 since reopening after being closed for nearly 10 months due to protests, trading and shipping sources said.

Output from Britain's Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea has fallen due to planned maintenance and construction work, its operator Nexen confirmed.

OPEC's oil output has risen in April from March's three-month low, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday, although African outages and sabotage in Iraq are keeping supply far below the group's target.

Iran has terminated China National Petroleum Corp's (CNPC) contract to develop the Azadegan oilfield after the Chinese energy giant ignored repeated appeals to work on it, Iranian news agency Shana said.

Oil majors are beginning to grow cool on new projects in Russia as U.S. and EU sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine make investment increasingly risky and after the Kremlin's threat to review the West's role in Russia's energy industry, the world's largest.

MARKETS NEWS

The dollar wallowed at three-week lows against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, still shaky after a shocking set of data showed the U.S. economy all but stalled in the first quarter.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

U.S. Total vehicle sales Apr

U.S. All car sales Apr

0300 China NBS manufacturing PMI Apr

1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly

1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr

1530 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)