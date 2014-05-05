SINGAPORE May 5 U.S. crude held steady below $100 per barrel in early Asian trading on Monday, as investors awaited China's April factory activity data for clues about demand for energy in the world's second biggest economy.

A preliminary survey ahead of China's HSBC manufacturing PMI data due later on Monday showed factory activity shrank for a fourth straight month in April, although at a slower pace than in March.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for June delivery was up 5 cents at $99.81 per barrel by 0041 GMT, after settling 34 cents higher. Market holidays in Japan and South Korea thinned trade.

* Robust U.S. jobs data, which supports the Federal Reserve's decision to continue curtailing its massive monetary stimulus, could weigh on the commodity markets. The U.S. economy added 288,000 jobs in April, more than expected and the largest increase since January 2012.

* Pro-Russian militants stormed a Ukrainian police station in Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow activists. The action came after dozens of people were killed in a fire and others were shot dead when fighting between pro- and anti-Russian groups broke out on the streets of Odessa on Ukraine's Black Sea coast on Friday.

* Iraq's monthly oil exports reached 2.512 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, rising from 2.139 million bpd in March. Exports from the south of the country, where the bulk of Iraq's crude is produced and shipped abroad, were 2.509 million bpd - the highest since 2003.

* Libyan tribesmen have ended their blockade of the El Sharara oilfield but production cannot resume until a separate protest at a connecting pipeline is resolved, an oil official said on Sunday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets inched ahead on Monday as a robust U.S. jobs report was taken as positive for global growth prospects even as a lack of inflation pulled down bond yields across the United States and Europe.

* Australia's market gained 0.5 percent in early business , while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI Apr

1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Apr

1500 U.S. Export wheat inspected Weekly

1500 U.S. Export corn inspected Weekly

1500 U.S. Export soy inspected Weekly (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)