SEOUL May 21 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by a disruption in Libya's oil output and an unexpected draw in U.S. crude oil inventory according to industry data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery rose 57 cents at $102.90 a barrel as of 0006 GMT after it settled 22 cents up at $102.33 a barrel in the previous session. U.S. crude for June delivery, which expired Tuesday, settled 17 cents lower at $102.44, after hitting its highest price in nearly a month on Monday.

* Brent crude gained 9 cents at $109.78 a barrel after it settled 32 cents higher at $109.69 a barrel.

* Libya's western El Feel and El Shahara oilfields are still closed, a spokesman for National Corp Oil (NOC) said on Tuesday, more than a week since the government said protests there were over. He gave no new production figure. On Monday, NOC had put output at 210,000 barrels a day.

* Libyan authorities on Tuesday proposed a June national election as the government sought to resolve a standoff over parliament involving powerful brigades of former rebel fighters.

* In some of the worst fighting in Tripoli since the 2011 war, gunmen shelled the General National Congress on Sunday in an attack claimed by forces loyal to Haftar, who has begun a campaign to purge the North African country of Islamists.

* U.S. crude stocks fell last week as refineries boosted output, while gasoline inventories increased and distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Crude inventories fell by 10.3 million barrels in the week to 380.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 800,000 barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 261,000 barrels, API said.

* The more closely watched EIA data will come out Wednesday at 1430 GMT. U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stocks were seen rising in the week to May 16, while distillate inventories declined, an expanded Reuters poll of nine analysts showed on Tuesday.

* Sunday's presidential election in Ukraine will deepen political divisions in the country if there is no end to hostilities and a "road map" to end the crisis is not implemented, a senior Russian official was quoted as saying on Tuesday. The remarks were the latest from Moscow to cast doubt on whether Russia will consider the election legitimate.

* EU nations should conduct stress tests before winter to work out how vulnerable they would be in the event the crisis over Ukraine leads to a major disruption of natural gas supplies from Russia, a European Commission draft document seen by Reuters shows.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin received a rare nod of support from Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis. In a statement issued after the two leaders met, Russia and China called for the de-escalation of tensions in Ukraine and for "peaceful, political ways to resolve existing problems," both referring to the crisis as "domestic".

MARKETS NEWS

* Global stock indexes fell on Tuesday after disappointing earnings and forecasts, while the dollar fell for a fifth straight session against the yen.

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)