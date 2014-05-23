SEOUL May 23 U.S. crude oil futures dipped in early Asian trade on Friday, but declines were capped by worries about low oil output from Libya and positive economic data in China and the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude lost 7 cents to $103.67 a barrel as of 0023 GMT after it settled 33 cents down to 103.74 a barrel in the previous session, led by profit-taking.

* Brent crude gained 1 cent to $110.37 a barrel. It settled 19 cents lower at $110.36 a barrel on Thursday, after touching a session high of $111.04, the highest price since March 4.

* Protesters have shut the headquarters of Libya's Sirte Oil Company, which runs the Brega oil port, the only eastern port to have remained open throughout most of the nine month stand-off with a rebel group, state news agency LANA said on Thursday.

* The oil market has also been supported by the conflict in Ukraine - a main gas supply route for Europe from Russia. Ukraine said more than a dozen servicemen were killed on Thursday in an early morning clash with pro-Russian separatists, fuelling security concerns ahead of a presidential election on Sunday.

* Iraqi Kurdistan started loading oil from its new pipeline for shipment from a Turkish port on Thursday, defying the Baghdad government, which claims sole authority over Iraqi crude and declares any independently sold oil as 'smuggled'.

* China's factory sector turned in its best performance in five months in May, a preliminary HSBC survey showed on Thursday, though overall manufacturing growth still contracted slightly in a suggestion that the outlook remains murky.

* U.S. home resales rose in April and the supply of properties on the market hit the highest level in nearly two years, hopeful signs for the stalled housing market recovery.

* Floor trading will be closed on Monday and there will be no settlement on the New York Mercantile Exchange due to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stock indexes climbed on Thursday as data showed factory activity picked up in both the United States and China, while U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on the signs of growth in the world's largest economies.

* The dollar rose against major currencies as the higher bond yields revived appeal for the greenback.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Detailed Q1 GDP

0800 Germany Ifo business climate May

1400 U.S. New home sales April (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)