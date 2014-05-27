REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
TOKYO May 27 U.S. crude futures held above $104 a barrel on Tuesday, following market holidays the previous day, as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and uncertainty over OPEC producer's Libya production continued.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for July delivery fell 7 cents to $104.28 a barrel by 0023 GMT, after finishing on Friday at its highest since April 21.
Market activity was limited with the U.S. and UK markets closed for holidays on Monday.
* Ukraine launched air strikes and a paratrooper assault against pro-Russian rebels who seized an airport on Monday, as its newly elected leader rejected any talks with "terrorists" and said a robust military campaign in the east should be able to put down a separatist revolt in "a matter of hours".
* Sunday's election in Ukraine, deemed a success by the European Union, is likely to ease pressure for far-reaching sanctions against Russia as Europe worries about how punitive steps might hurt its own economy.
* Europe's Energy Commissioner said on Monday Ukraine and Russia had made further progress in a dispute over gas prices and his proposal that Ukraine to pay $2 billion of back debt by Thursday could pave the way for further talks on Friday.
* The leader of the protesters occupying Libyan oil ports said on Monday he did not recognise Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq's new government and suggested a previously agreed deal to end his blockade could be in jeopardy.
* If Canadian crude cannot be transported to the United States because of delays in building pipelines, it will go by rail, Canadian Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Monday.
* Industry representatives said on Monday they expected Brazil's government to announce on Wednesday an increase in the minimum amount of biodiesel that must be blended into diesel.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but ensuring an anaemic session overnight.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
0645 France Consumer confidence May
0800 Italy Consumer confidence May
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders April
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index March
1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices March
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index May
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index May (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Ed Davies)
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.