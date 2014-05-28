TOKYO May 28 U.S. crude oil futures held above
$104 a barrel on Wednesday, as projections for gains in
petroleum stockpiles were counterbalanced by geopolitical
tensions in Libya and Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for July delivery fell 2 cents
to $104.09 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after finishing 24 cents lower
on Tuesday.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks and refined product
inventories were expected to have risen in the week to May 23, a
preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed on Tuesday.
* Weekly inventory data will be released later than usual
this week due to a U.S. holiday on Monday. The American
Petroleum Institute will release its report later on Wednesday
and the U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to put out
its report on Thursday.
* The leader of Islamist militant group Ansar al-Sharia in
Libya's Benghazi city warned the United States on Tuesday
against interference or it would face worse than the conflicts
in Somalia, Iraq, or Afghanistan.
* Ukrainian aircraft and paratroopers killed more than 50
pro-Russian rebels in an assault that raged into a second day on
Tuesday after a newly elected president vowed to crush the
revolt in the east once and for all.
* Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals are on track
for a record high in May, according to loading data and industry
sources, reflecting its efforts to accelerate supply growth in
2014 after a slowdown last year.
MARKETS NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a
basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up
on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on
Wall Street.
* U.S. equities rose on Tuesday as the S&P 500 scored a
second straight record close, buoyed by merger activity and as
expectations for rate cuts by the European Central Bank stoked
investors' appetite for equities.
