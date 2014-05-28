TOKYO May 28 U.S. crude oil futures held above $104 a barrel on Wednesday, as projections for gains in petroleum stockpiles were counterbalanced by geopolitical tensions in Libya and Ukraine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for July delivery fell 2 cents to $104.09 a barrel by 0005 GMT, after finishing 24 cents lower on Tuesday.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks and refined product inventories were expected to have risen in the week to May 23, a preliminary Reuters poll of five analysts showed on Tuesday.

* Weekly inventory data will be released later than usual this week due to a U.S. holiday on Monday. The American Petroleum Institute will release its report later on Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to put out its report on Thursday.

* The leader of Islamist militant group Ansar al-Sharia in Libya's Benghazi city warned the United States on Tuesday against interference or it would face worse than the conflicts in Somalia, Iraq, or Afghanistan.

* Ukrainian aircraft and paratroopers killed more than 50 pro-Russian rebels in an assault that raged into a second day on Tuesday after a newly elected president vowed to crush the revolt in the east once and for all.

* Oil exports from Iraq's southern terminals are on track for a record high in May, according to loading data and industry sources, reflecting its efforts to accelerate supply growth in 2014 after a slowdown last year.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar held near an eight-week peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, having edged up on the back of encouraging U.S. data and another record high on Wall Street.

* U.S. equities rose on Tuesday as the S&P 500 scored a second straight record close, buoyed by merger activity and as expectations for rate cuts by the European Central Bank stoked investors' appetite for equities.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

0600 Germany Import prices April

0645 France Consumer spending April

0645 France Producer prices April

0755 Germany Unemployment rate May

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply April

0900 Euro zone Business climate May

1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Richard Pullin)