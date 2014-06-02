TOKYO, June 2 U.S. crude oil futures rose on Monday after encouraging factory activity data from major buyer China, recouping some losses from profit taking in the previous session.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for July delivery rose 32 cents to $103.03 a barrel by 0013 GMT, after finishing 87 cents lower on Friday.

* China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in May due to new orders, official data showed on Sunday, reinforcing views that the world's second-largest economy is regaining momentum in the second quarter following Beijing's targeted measures to bolster growth.

* Iraq threatened on Sunday to take legal action against any buyer of oil exported via a new pipeline from the autonomous Kurdistan region to Turkey, while the destination of the first cargo was still unclear.

* OPEC's oil output has risen to a three-month high in May, a Reuters survey found on Friday, as increased supplies from Angola and a further gain in exports from southern Iraq outweighed worsening unrest in Libya.

* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to May 27, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

* Brent crude oil prices are expected to drop sharply in the second half of this year as ample supply and tepid demand offset worries over political risks, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade on Monday, while the euro came under pressure as the market braced for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week.

* The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up to end at record highs on Friday, wrapping up four straight months of gains, after mixed economic data gave investors little reason to rush into stocks.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI May

1200 Germany Consumer prices May

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May

1400 U.S. Construction spending April (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Perry)