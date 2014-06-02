TOKYO, June 2 U.S. crude oil futures rose on
Monday after encouraging factory activity data from major buyer
China, recouping some losses from profit taking in the previous
session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for July delivery rose 32 cents
to $103.03 a barrel by 0013 GMT, after finishing 87 cents lower
on Friday.
* China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in
five months in May due to new orders, official data showed on
Sunday, reinforcing views that the world's second-largest
economy is regaining momentum in the second quarter following
Beijing's targeted measures to bolster growth.
* Iraq threatened on Sunday to take legal action against any
buyer of oil exported via a new pipeline from the autonomous
Kurdistan region to Turkey, while the destination of the first
cargo was still unclear.
* OPEC's oil output has risen to a three-month high in May,
a Reuters survey found on Friday, as increased supplies from
Angola and a further gain in exports from southern Iraq
outweighed worsening unrest in Libya.
* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures
and options positions in the week to May 27, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
* Brent crude oil prices are expected to drop sharply in the
second half of this year as ample supply and tepid demand offset
worries over political risks, a Reuters poll of analysts showed
on Friday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade on
Monday, while the euro came under pressure as the market braced
for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank
this week.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 edged up to end at record highs on
Friday, wrapping up four straight months of gains, after mixed
economic data gave investors little reason to rush into stocks.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0800 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI May
1200 Germany Consumer prices May
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI May
1400 U.S. Construction spending April
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Michael Perry)