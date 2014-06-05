SINGAPORE, June 5 U.S. crude slipped toward $102 a barrel on Thursday as geopolitical tensions eased, with Ukraine's President-elect and western leaders working on a peace plan to end violence in eastern Ukraine.

In the United States, a larger-than-expected rise in distillates stockpiles last week offset a drawdown in crude inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery touched a low of $102.19 a barrel and was at $102.22 by 0035 GMT, down 42 cents.

* Brent crude fell for a fifth session, matching a similar losing run in January and touched a three-week low at $108 a barrel on Thursday.

* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries raised utilization, catering to rising demand for exports, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* Crude inventories fell 3.4 million barrels in the week to May 30, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 300,000 barrels. Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose 2 million barrels, versus expectations for a 400,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

* Ukrainian President-elect Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday he would try to secure support at meetings with world leaders in France this week for a plan to end violence in eastern Ukraine, and may discuss the question with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

* Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie expects crude and condensate output from the Eagle Ford shale formation in Texas to double through 2020 to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), on par with output from the entire North Slope of Alaska at its peak.

* Canada almost doubled imports of crude oil from the United States in April compared with the same month a year earlier, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday, as the U.S. light oil boom continued to displace barrels from overseas.

* Libya's crude exports could fall to zero in days as the state oil company could be forced to divert the only remaining exports to the Zawiya refinery, which provides crucial gasoline to the country's capital.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what measures the European Central Bank would implement to tackle the threat of deflation.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0145 China HSBC services PMI May

0600 Germany Industrial orders April

0900 Euro zone Retail sales April

1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome

1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)