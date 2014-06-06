SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. crude held above $102 a barrel on Friday, with the market awaiting jobs data from the United States, which could reinforce signs that the world's largest economy and oil consumer is on the path to recovery.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for July delivery was at $102.39 a barrel by 0035 GMT, down 9 cents and heading for a second weekly decline due to pressure from ample oil supply.

* Brent crude edged up 5 cents to $108.84 a barrel.

* West African crude oil exports to North America are set to shrink to their lowest on record in June, traders said, as the boom in shale oil further bolsters the United States' energy self-sufficiency.

* North Dakota is cracking down on flaring, the wasteful burning of natural gas, with strict rules that may stymie development in areas far from pipelines in a state that is one of the fastest-growing U.S. oil fields.

* World leaders and veterans gather by the beaches of Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Allied D-Day landings that helped turn the tables in World War Two, with host France hoping the event will bring a thaw in the Ukraine crisis.

* A bill introduced by U.S. Senator Edward Markey on Thursday aims to ease Ukraine's fuel dependence on Russia by modernizing its heating infrastructure and updating its Soviet-era natural gas drilling capabilities.

* Iraqi Kurdistan's bid to sell its first tanker of crude oil appeared to suffer a second setback in as many weeks on Thursday after Moroccan authorities ordered the ship to leave its waters.

* Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer, and U.S. major ExxonMobil may start exploring Russia's Arctic ahead of schedule, despite Western sanctions over Ukraine, said Igor Sechin, head of the Russian company.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian markets firmed modestly on Friday as equity and bond investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally.

* The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows on Thursday, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0600 Germany Industrial output April

0600 Germany Trade data April

0645 France Trade data April

1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May

1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May

1900 U.S. Consumer credit April (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)