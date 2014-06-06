SINGAPORE, June 6 U.S. crude held above $102 a
barrel on Friday, with the market awaiting jobs data from the
United States, which could reinforce signs that the world's
largest economy and oil consumer is on the path to recovery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for July delivery was at $102.39 a
barrel by 0035 GMT, down 9 cents and heading for a second weekly
decline due to pressure from ample oil supply.
* Brent crude edged up 5 cents to $108.84 a barrel.
* West African crude oil exports to North America are set to
shrink to their lowest on record in June, traders said, as the
boom in shale oil further bolsters the United States' energy
self-sufficiency.
* North Dakota is cracking down on flaring, the wasteful
burning of natural gas, with strict rules that may stymie
development in areas far from pipelines in a state that is one
of the fastest-growing U.S. oil fields.
* World leaders and veterans gather by the beaches of
Normandy on Friday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Allied
D-Day landings that helped turn the tables in World War Two,
with host France hoping the event will bring a thaw in the
Ukraine crisis.
* A bill introduced by U.S. Senator Edward Markey on
Thursday aims to ease Ukraine's fuel dependence on Russia by
modernizing its heating infrastructure and updating its
Soviet-era natural gas drilling capabilities.
* Iraqi Kurdistan's bid to sell its first tanker of crude
oil appeared to suffer a second setback in as many weeks on
Thursday after Moroccan authorities ordered the ship to leave
its waters.
* Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer,
and U.S. major ExxonMobil may start exploring Russia's
Arctic ahead of schedule, despite Western sanctions over
Ukraine, said Igor Sechin, head of the Russian company.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian markets firmed modestly on Friday as equity and bond
investors offered only polite applause for the European Central
Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script
in a vicious short-covering rally.
* The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record
lows on Thursday, launched a series of measures to pump money
into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if
needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output April
0600 Germany Trade data April
0645 France Trade data April
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls May
1230 U.S. Unemployment rate May
1900 U.S. Consumer credit April
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Ed Davies)