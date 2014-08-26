SINGAPORE Aug 25 U.S. crude held above $93 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data that could shed more light on oil supply and demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery had nudged up 7 cents to $93.42 a barrel by 0016 GMT after settling down for the third straight session on Monday.

* October Brent crude was up 2 cents at $102.67 a barrel.

* The Libyan parliament that was replaced in an election in June reconvened on Monday and chose an Islamist-backed deputy as the new prime minister, leaving the chaotic country with two rival leaders and assemblies, each backed by armed factions.

* The United States is preparing military options to pressure the Islamic State in Syria, the U.S. military said on Monday, but officials cautioned that no decision had been made to expand U.S. action beyond the limited air strikes under way in Iraq.

* Iran has postponed by three months a conference to offer multinationals the rights to develop oil deposits, giving time for sanctions on the country's oil sector to be lifted, a senior official said.

* Ukraine accused Russia on Monday of sending soldiers across the border to open a new front in the separatist war that has devastated the east of the country and provoked the gravest East-West crisis since the fall of Communism.

* Europe needs to enforce its energy strategy and will have to pay more for gas if it wants to improve the safety of supply and reduce its reliance on Russia, the head of the West's energy watchdog said.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have increased in the week to Aug. 22, while refined product stockpiles fell, a preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts showed on Monday.

The analysts estimated, on average, that crude oil stocks increased 1.8 million barrels last week. Distillate stockpiles were seen down 800,000 barrels, and gasoline inventories down 1.6 million barrels.

* CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, said it halted trading on its electronic platform for four hours on Monday because of a technical issue resulting from planned software reconfigurations.

* Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil producer, plans to invest $40 billion a year over the next decade to keep oil production capacity steady and double gas production, Chief Executive Khalid Al-Falih said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro stayed on the back foot early on Tuesday, having extended its decline particularly against the Swiss franc overnight as markets toyed with the idea of another round of policy easing by the European Central Bank.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday (GMT):

1230 U.S. Durable goods orders July

1300 U.S. Monthly home price index June

1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home prices June

1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Aug

1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index Aug

2030 U.S. API weekly oil inventories (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)