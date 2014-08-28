SINGAPORE Aug 28 U.S. crude held near $94 a
barrel on Thursday after a neutral inventory report, with
investors looking ahead to economic data to gauge the outlook
for demand in the world's largest oil consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude had edged down 13 cents to $93.75 a
barrel by 0033 GMT. The October contract has traded in a narrow
range between $93 and $94 this week, hovering just above the
year's low hit in January.
* October Brent crude has also been unable to break
through the $102-$103 range this week. It was at $102.62 a
barrel on Thursday, down 10 cents.
* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as
refineries maintained high rates, while gasoline stocks
decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy
Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
* A comeback by Libya's oil industry may be short-lived as a
confrontation between armed groups risks splitting the country
three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
* Iraq's oil exports from its southern terminals so far in
August have fallen by about 140,000 barrels per day, according
to loading data and industry sources, dropping further from a
record high reached in May.
* Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military
incursion across its eastern border on Wednesday, as hopes
quickly faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents
might mark a turning point in a five-month-old crisis.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian stocks crept up early on Thursday following another
steady performance by Wall Street shares which hovered near
record highs, while the euro clung to modest gains after
rebounding from 13-month lows.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
0755 Germany unemployment rate Aug
0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July
0900 Euro zone economic sentiment Aug
0900 Euro zone consumer confidence Aug
1200 Germany consumer prices Aug
1230 U.S. GDP Q2
1230 U.S. weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. pending homes sales July
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)