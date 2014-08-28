SINGAPORE Aug 28 U.S. crude held near $94 a barrel on Thursday after a neutral inventory report, with investors looking ahead to economic data to gauge the outlook for demand in the world's largest oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude had edged down 13 cents to $93.75 a barrel by 0033 GMT. The October contract has traded in a narrow range between $93 and $94 this week, hovering just above the year's low hit in January.

* October Brent crude has also been unable to break through the $102-$103 range this week. It was at $102.62 a barrel on Thursday, down 10 cents.

* U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week as refineries maintained high rates, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories rose, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

* A comeback by Libya's oil industry may be short-lived as a confrontation between armed groups risks splitting the country three years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.

* Iraq's oil exports from its southern terminals so far in August have fallen by about 140,000 barrels per day, according to loading data and industry sources, dropping further from a record high reached in May.

* Ukraine accused Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern border on Wednesday, as hopes quickly faded that Tuesday's talks between their two presidents might mark a turning point in a five-month-old crisis.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks crept up early on Thursday following another steady performance by Wall Street shares which hovered near record highs, while the euro clung to modest gains after rebounding from 13-month lows.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)

0755 Germany unemployment rate Aug

0800 Euro zone M3 money supply July

0900 Euro zone economic sentiment Aug

0900 Euro zone consumer confidence Aug

1200 Germany consumer prices Aug

1230 U.S. GDP Q2

1230 U.S. weekly jobless claims

1400 U.S. pending homes sales July (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)