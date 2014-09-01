SINGAPORE, Sept 1 U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Monday, following gains in the previous four sessions on
strong economic data in the United States and worries that the
intensifying crisis in Ukraine may trigger more sanctions.
Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic registered their
second straight month of losses in August, with Brent down 2.8
percent and U.S. crude falling 2.3 percent.
Weak demand and rising global production is weighing on oil
despite the intensifying Ukraine crisis which could trigger more
sanctions on Russia, Europe's biggest supplier of oil, coal and
natural gas.
Investors will be watching China's official manufacturing
PMI reading on Monday. Any further sign of weakness in factory
activity may strengthen fears of a slowdown in the major
commodity user, and spur declines in oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery had fallen 6 cents
to $95.90 a barrel by 0038 GMT. The contract gained $1.41 on
Friday. Brent crude traded 7 cents lower at $103.12 a
barrel, after rising 73 cents in the previous session.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday for
immediate talks on the "statehood" of southern and eastern
Ukraine, while his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko said
his country was close to the point of all-out war with Russia.
* Russian oil and gas companies will honour their supply
contracts despite tensions with the West and U.S. and European
Union sanctions, Igor Sechin, head of Russian oil company
Rosneft, told German magazine Der Spiegel.
* Libya's oil production has risen to 700,000 barrels per
day, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on
Sunday.
* Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday new U.S.
sanctions were against the spirit of Tehran's nuclear
negotiations with world powers, but added he was not pessimistic
about the talks continuing.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to August 26, the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
* Egypt's oil ministry said on Sunday the United Arab
Emirates would provide "about $9 billion" worth of petroleum
products to Egypt over the next year in deal to come into effect
Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares were skittish on Monday in the face of a
deepening Ukraine crisis, while the euro touched a fresh
one-year low ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.2 percent in early trading,
pulling away from Thursday's high of 515.13, its highest since
early 2008.
* Japan's Nikkei stock average added about 0.3
percent, after shedding 1.3 percent in August.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Aug
0145 China HSBC Services PMI Aug
0600 Germany GDP Detailed QQ Q2
0800 Eurozone Markit Mfg Final PMI Aug
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)