SINGAPORE, Sept 3 U.S. crude oil futures rebounded slightly in early Asian trade on Wednesday, supported by encouraging manufacturing data in the United States.

Benchmarks on both sides of the Atlantic plummeted in the previous session on a stronger dollar and the prospects of slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe.

FUNDAMENTALS

U.S. crude for October delivery was trading 24 cents higher at $93.12 a barrel by 0035 GMT. The contract had settled $3.08 lower from Friday's close, the lowest since Jan. 14. There was no trading in the United States on Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.

Brent crude was up 10 cents at $100.44 a barrel, after closing $2.45 lower.

U.S. manufacturing activity hit a nearly 3-1/2-year high last month and construction spending rebounded strongly in July, data showed on Tuesday.

The data raises hopes of higher oil demand in the world's biggest economy, after disappointing factory data in China and the Eurozone earlier this week.

Production at the North Sea 200,000 barrel-per-day Buzzard oilfield may be shut for up to a week as its operator Nexen works to demobilize a drilling rig, the latest delay to restarting one of the region's most important fields.

Investors will watch for a weekly oil inventory report from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) due at 2030 GMT.

U.S. crude oil and refined product stockpiles were forecast to have dropped in the week to Aug. 29, with crude oil stocks projected to have fallen by 1 million barrels, a preliminary Reuters survey of seven analysts showed on Tuesday.

The more closely watched report from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Thursday at 1500 GMT. Both reports have been delayed by a day due to Monday's holiday.

Pressure is growing on U.S. lawmakers to lift a decade-old crude oil export ban. On Tuesday, the head of Royal Dutch Shell Plc said U.S. policymakers should gradually lift a ban on exports as this would would make the global energy system and fuel prices more stable.

The comments come after South Korea and Mexico joined the European Union in pressing the case for U.S. oil shipments overseas.

The third cargo of condensate, or ultra-light oil, since the U.S. eased its 40-year export ban has been loaded on a tanker and departed for Japan on Monday, according to shipping sources and data.

EU officials proposed sanctions on Tuesday to starve Russian firms of cash as punishment for Moscow's role in Ukraine, where rebels said they were storming a key airport.

Russia's oil output rose in August, helped by an increase in condensate production at Gazprom, showing that energy supplies so far have not been affected by sanctions over the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

MARKETS NEWS

Asian shares inched lower early on Wednesday after a lacklustre day on Wall Street, while the dollar was close to 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies after data underscored that the U.S. economy's modest expansion continues to chug along.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.1 percent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei stock average bucked the trend and added 0.8 percent as the yen weakened.

The dollar was steady against a basket of major currencies at 82.987 after rising as high as 83.039 on Tuesday, its highest since July 2013.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

1400 U.S. Durables Ex-Def. R MM Jul

1400 U.S. Durable Goods R MM Jul

1400 U.S. Factory Orders Jul

2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly

2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Weekly (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)