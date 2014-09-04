SINGAPORE, Sept 4 U.S. crude futures on Thursday
eased from sharp overnight gains, falling as industry data
showed fuel stocks in the world's biggest oil consumer rose last
week.
Oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic rose by more than
$2 a barrel on Wednesday, moving away from multi-month lows as
the prospect of peace talks over Ukraine and strong U.S.
economic data raised demand expectations.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery was down 32 cents
at $95.22 a barrel by 0055 GMT. The contract had settled $2.66
higher on Wednesday.
* Brent crude fell 40 cents to $102.37 a barrel,
after closing $2.43 higher.
* In bullish signals for oil demand in the world's biggest
economy, new orders for U.S. factory goods posted a record gain
in July and auto sales last month accelerated to their highest
level in 8-1/2 years.
* But data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) released after session close helped pull prices
lower.
* Gasoline stocks rose by 362,000 barrels last week,
compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3
million-barrel decline. Distillate fuels stockpiles, which
include diesel and heating oil, rose by 385,000 barrels,
compared with expectations for a 500,000-barrel drop, the API
data showed.
* U.S. crude inventories fell only 545,000 barrels to 361
million last week as refinery capacity utilization fell 0.5
percentage point to 93.2 percent.
* The more closely watched update from the government's
Energy Information Administration is due at 1500 GMT Thursday.
It is delayed by one day due to a U.S. holiday last Monday.
* U.S. crude oil and refined product stockpiles were
forecast to have dropped in the week to Aug. 29, an expanded
Reuters survey of 10 analysts showed on Wednesday.
* A small fire broke out on a gas pipeline in eastern Saudi
Arabia on Tuesday after assailants shot at a police patrol,
security and oil industry sources said, in an incident that may
heighten concern about the vulnerability of Saudi energy
infrastructure.
* A group of rebels campaigning for autonomy in eastern
Libya rejects the parliament set up by another armed group in
Tripoli but will honour a deal to keep major oil ports open, a
rebel spokesman said on Wednesday.
* Libya's oil output has risen to 725,000 barrels a day,
more than six times the level two months ago.
President Vladimir Putin outlined plans for a ceasefire in
eastern Ukraine on Wednesday but Ukraine's prime minister
dismissed the proposal.
* Iran's oil minister said Tehran would continue to bypass
sanctions after the United States penalised a number of
companies for violating sanctions imposed on Iran, mostly in
connection with its nuclear programme.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged up to a seven-year high on Thursday on
growing hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine, while investors also
warmed to the idea of more monetary easing from the European
Central Bank in the near future.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.15 percent in early trade, led by gains
in South Korean shares. Japan's Nikkei average
shed 0.1 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
1230 US Initial Jobless Claims w/e
1230 US Productivity Revised Q2
1345 US Markit Comp Final PMI Aug
1145 EZ ECB Refinancing rate Sep
1145 EZ ECB Deposit rate Sep
1500 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks weekly
1500 U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
1500 U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stk Weekly
1430 U.S. Nat gas-EIA, change bcf Weekly
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Joseph
Radford)