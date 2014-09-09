SINGAPORE, Sept 9 U.S. crude futures rose above $93 a barrel on Tuesday, after falling for the past three sessions, amid hopes for a drop in inventories in the world's top oil consumer while fear of OPEC output cuts also underpinned prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude was up 43 cents at $93.09 by 0119 GMT, after closing down 63 cents at $92.66 a barrel on Monday.

* Brent crude was 6 cents up at $100.26 after closing 62 cents down at $100.20. On Monday, the benchmark slumped to an intraday low of $99.36, the weakest in 16 months.

* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely fell by 1.5 million barrels last week, according to a preliminary Reuters survey on Monday ahead of weekly industry and government data. Gasoline inventories were also forecast to have fallen, while distillate stockpiles likely rose.

* Falling oil prices and abundant supplies are causing concern among some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) even as geopolitical tensions and colder weather could mean the worries are short-lived, several OPEC delegates said on Monday.

* Iraq's parliament approved a new government headed by prime minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday, with Adel Abdel Mehdi from the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq as oil minister, in what U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said was a "major milestone".

* President Barack Obama wants Congress to inject money into a counterterrorism fund to train and equip partners in other countries to fight extremists, a core component of plans to tackle Islamic State fighters, the White House said on Monday.

* The European Union adopted new sanctions targeting Russia's top oil producers on Monday over the Ukraine crisis, but delayed enforcing them to give time for an assessment whether a ceasefire in Ukraine is holding.

* Libya's oil output has risen to 740,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corp said on Monday, an increase from 725,000 bpd that has been fuelled by the reopening of several oil export ports.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares were steady on Tuesday with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down a slight 0.1 percent. Stock markets in Hong Kong and Seoul were closed because of holidays.

* U.S. consumer credit soared in July to $3.24 trillion in July, the Federal Reserve said on Monday, posting its biggest jump since November 2001, driven partly by demand for auto loans and student borrowings.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday:

- 0645 GMT France Trade data July

- 0645 GMT France Budget balance July

- 1130 GMT U.S. NFIB business optimism Aug

- 1400 GMT U.S. JOLTS job openings July (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Himani Sarkar)