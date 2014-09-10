SINGAPORE Sept 10 U.S. crude futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude inventories in the world's largest economy.

But the climb was capped as the U.S. dollar jumped to a 14-month high against the euro on Tuesday, with investors betting the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates earlier than expected.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for holders of other currencies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery had risen 19 cents to $92.94 by 0034 GMT, after gaining 9 cents the day before to end declines over the previous three sessions.

* Brent crude rose 28 cents to $99.44, snapping a four-day losing streak after it settled down $1.04 on Tuesday at $99.16, the lowest closing price since April 2013.

* U.S. crude stocks fell by 1.9 million barrels to 359.million barrels in the week to Sept. 5, higher than analyst expectations for a 1.1 million barrel drawdown, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

* Gasoline stocks rose by 719,000 barrels, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 200,000-barrel decline. Distillate fuel stockpiles climbed by 1.7 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 600,000-barrel gain, the API data showed.

* Crude oil production in the United States averaged 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the highest level since July 1986, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

* U.S. oil production will climb to 9.53 million bpd in 2015, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, an increase of 250,000 bpd compared with earlier forecasts due to the boom in shale oil drilling.

* The EIA on Tuesday cut its 2014 world oil demand growth forecast by 80,000 barrels per day to 1.04 million bpd.

* European Union trade commissioner Karel De Gucht called on Tuesday for the United States to export oil and natural gas to Europe under a transatlantic trade deal in part to reduce the region's dependence on Russian energy resources.

* France will host an international conference on Iraq's security crisis on Sept. 15 in an effort to coordinate efforts to fight Islamic State militants who have taken control of swathes of Syria and northern Iraq, the office of French president Francois Hollande said.

* Deeper and broader sanctions targeting Russia's energy, financial and defence sectors over the crisis in Ukraine are being prepared by the United States, the State Department said on Tuesday.

* Russia could supply up to 2 million tonnes of grain to Iran in return for oil under a pact that could be worth up to $500 million per year, United Grain Company (UGC), Russia's state grain trader, said on Tuesday.

* Oil production at Libya's al-Waha Oil Co, which supplies the eastern Es Sider port, has risen to 114,000 barrels a day, up from 91,000 bpd, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares slipped on Wednesday after the U.S. dollar rose on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.3 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0645 GMT France Industrial output July

- 1100 GMT U.S. Weekly mortgage market index

- 1400 GMT U.S. Wholesale inventories July (Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)