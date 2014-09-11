SINGAPORE Sept 11 U.S. crude futures held near a
16-month low below $92 a barrel on Thursday, after falling
sharply in the previous session on lower OPEC demand forecasts
and a jump in U.S. refined product stocks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery edged up 11 cents
to $91.78 as of 0036 GMT after falling $1.08 to settle at $91.67
a barrel in the previous session. The contract touched $91.22 at
one point, the lowest since May 2, 2013.
* Brent crude was unchanged at $98.04 after settling
$1.12 down in the previous session. It fell to an an intraday
low of $97.60, the lowest price since April 18, 2013.
* U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks jumped by 2.4 million
and 4.1 million barrels respectively, compared with analysts'
expectations of a 157,000 barrel drop for gasoline and a 571,000
barrels increase for distillates, data from the U.S. Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration showed on
Wednesday.
* U.S. crude stocks fell by 972,000 barrels last week to
358.6 million barrels, the lowest since Jan. 31, according to
EIA data, although analysts had expected a decrease of 1.1
million barrels.
* Crude stocks at the Cushing delivery hub rose 78,000
barrels to 20.36 million barrels in the week to Sept. 5, the EIA
said.
* Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, cut oil output
by 400,000 barrels in August, a move that coincided with a fall
in oil prices to its preferred level of $100 a barrel. OPEC also
cut its forecasts for demand for OPEC crude this year and next,
according to its monthly report issued on Wednesday.
* The United States will lead a broad coalition to wage an
air and land campaign against Islamic State militants in Iraq
and Syria, President Barack Obama said in excerpts of a speech
he will make to the country on Wednesday night.
* Energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp and BP Plc,
face being banned from working on billions of dollars on
hard-to-recover oil exploration in Russia in sanctions being
considered by the U.S. and Europe over the crisis in Ukraine.
* European Union envoys will meet later on Thursday to
discuss whether to implement new sanctions on Russia over its
involvement in fighting in Ukraine after failing to make a
decision on Wednesday. Russia has removed the bulk of its forces
from Ukraine, Ukraine president Petro Poroshenko said Wednesday.
* Libya's oil production is expected to rise to 1 million
barrels per day in October, as the oil sector is under complete
government control despite factional violence, Prime Minister
Abdullah al-Thinni said on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares edged down on Thursday as investors were wary
of the geopolitical implications of a planned speech by U.S.
President Barack Obama, while the dollar held close to fresh
six-year highs against the yen.
* The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against the yen
early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on its New
Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central bank said
its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable".
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0130 GMT China Producer prices Aug
- 0130 GMT China Consumer prices Aug
- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1800 GMT U.S. Federal budget Aug
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)