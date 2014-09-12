SINGAPORE Sept 12 U.S. crude futures climbed higher on Friday, rising on concerns that Western air strikes in Syria could lead to further confrontation with Russia, although prices were still close to 16-month lows.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for October delivery rose 19 cents to $93.02 by 0039 GMT after rising $1.16 to settle at $92.83 a barrel in the previous session. It bounced after earlier hitting an intraday low of $90.43, its lowest price since May 1, 2013.

* Brent crude edged up 2 cents to $98.10 after rising 4 cents in the previous session, although it had earlier fallen to as low as $96.72, its weakest since July 2012.

* Growth in global oil demand is softening due to weaker European and Chinese economies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday as it cut demand growth by 150,000 barrels per day for 2014 and 100,000 bpd for 2015.

* Russia raised the spectre of a further confrontation between Moscow and western nations on Thursday after it warned U.S. air strikes against Islamist militants in Syria without a U.N. Security Council mandate would be an act of aggression.

* Syria said foreign intervention, including air raids, against Islamic State fighters without the approval of Damascus would be "an aggression against Syria," Ali Haidar, minister of national reconciliation affairs, said on Thursday.

* The European Union will implement fresh sanctions against Russia on Friday over the crisis in Ukraine but they could be lifted next month if Moscow abided by a fragile truce. Russia said the measures were against the peace process.

* The United States will release details later on Friday of new penalties against Moscow over its support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine and which are expected to target Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and further limit Russian banks' access to U.S. capital.

* Iran and six world powers face a "difficult road" to reach an agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme by a late November deadline, a senior Iranian negotiator said on Thursday.

* Libya hopes to hold a referendum on a new constitution in December, the body overseeing the move said Thursday even as the country descends into chaos and violence forcing parliament to move out the capital.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the selloff in sterling and the euro tapered off.

* China will release data on industrial output and retail sales on Saturday, while investors will be keen to see if a recovery in the world's second-biggest economy is picking up steam.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

- 0600 GMT Germany Wholesale price index Aug

- 0645 GMT France Current account July

- 0800 GMT Italy Industrial output July

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Employment Q2

- 0900 GMT Euro zone Industrial production July

- 1230 GMT U.S. Import prices Aug

- 1230 GMT U.S. Export prices Aug

- 1230 GMT U.S. Retail sales Aug

- 1355 GMT U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Sept

- 1400 GMT U.S. Business inventories July (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)