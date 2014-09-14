SEOUL, Sept 15 U.S. crude oil futures dropped more than $1.20 a barrel to around $91 in early Asian trades on Monday over concerns that new sanctions against Russia will weaken oil demand amid ample supplies and a strong dollar.

U.S. crude fell $1.12 a barrel to $91.15 at 2328 GMT after hitting a session low of $91.01. It settled 56 cents a barrel down at $92.27 on the previous session.

ICE Brent futures for October also lost 75 cents a barrel to $96.36 after closing 97 cents lower at $97.11 previously. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Paul Tait)