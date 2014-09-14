Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
SEOUL, Sept 15 U.S. crude oil futures dropped more than $1.20 a barrel to around $91 in early Asian trades on Monday over concerns that new sanctions against Russia will weaken oil demand amid ample supplies and a strong dollar.
U.S. crude fell $1.12 a barrel to $91.15 at 2328 GMT after hitting a session low of $91.01. It settled 56 cents a barrel down at $92.27 on the previous session.
ICE Brent futures for October also lost 75 cents a barrel to $96.36 after closing 97 cents lower at $97.11 previously. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Paul Tait)
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.