SEOUL, Sept 16 U.S. crude futures eased on Tuesday in early Asian trade, pressured by weak U.S. and Chinese economic data, although the fall was limited by a forecast decline in U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stockpiles.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. October crude shed 13 cents a barrel to $92.79 as of 0003 GMT. It settled 65 cents a barrel higher at $92.92 on the previous session, recovering by more than $2 a barrel after falling earlier in the session towards 16-month lows. The U.S. October contract expires on Sept. 22.

* November Brent gained 20 cents a barrel to $98.08 after it ended 8 cents lower at $97.88.

* October Brent expired on Monday, settling 46 cents lower at $96.65 a barrel after earlier falling to $96.21, its lowest since July 2, 2012.

* Economic data in major economies weighed on the market, with investors concerned of possible weakening oil demand.

* U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first time in seven months in August, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a steadily expanding factory sector. That view was bolstered by other data on Monday showing factory activity in New York state jumped to its highest level in nearly five years in September.

* China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly six years in August while growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world's second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures.

* The fall in U.S. oil prices was capped as the market expects U.S. commercial crude oil and gasoline stockpiles to have fallen in the week ended Sept. 12, a preliminary Reuters survey of six analysts showed on Monday.

* The survey ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), showed crude stocks falling 1.8 million barrels on average last week.

* Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet OPEC officials on Tuesday in Vienna, his spokeswoman said, as oil's price fall piled pressure on Moscow's budget. The annual meeting had been planned long before oil fell below the $100 per barrel level critical for Russia's oil sales, which account for 40 percent of state budget revenues.

* Russia, meanwhile, has been cutting crude oil exports as it has increased production of oil products from its refineries. Exports of seaborne Russian Urals and ESPO crude oil blends were seen declining by 6.2 percent to 50.17 million tonnes in the last three months of the year from the previous quarter, traders said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rose on expectations that the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee will affirm the U.S. economy's steady recovery at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday and possibly provide a timeline as to when it would start to raise rates.

* Most U.S. stocks fell, dragged lower by the tech sector as investors made room in their portfolios for the planned initial public offering of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba later this week. Biotech shares also weighed on the Nasdaq.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0200 China Foreign direct investment Aug

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Sep

0900 Euro zone Labour costs Q2

(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)