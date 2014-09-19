SEOUL, Sept 19 U.S. crude oil futures steadied at over $93 a barrel on Friday in early Asian trades, after falling more than a dollar on Thursday, pressured by a supply glut, a stronger U.S. dollar and demand concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude traded down 1 cent at $93.06 a barrel as of 0027 GMT after it settled $1.35 lower at $93.07 in the previous session, hit by a higher-than-expected crude oil inventory build.

* Brent also eased 1 cent to $97.69 a barrel after it settled $1.27 lower at $97.70 a barrel.

* The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback's value against six currencies, rose to a more than four year high, buoyed by the Federal Reserve's forecasts for short-term rates. A stronger dollar makes dollar-denominated oil costlier for other currency users to buy.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, suggesting a sharp slowdown in job growth in August was an aberration. While other data on Thursday showed some weakness in home building and factory activity, the underlying trend remained supportive of solid economic growth in the third quarter.

* Libya's 120,000 barrels a day Zawiya refinery has been shut down after storage was damaged in fighting between armed groups, an oil ministry official said on Thursday. The El Sharara field feeding the refinery also remains closed.

* Investors are eyeing Thursday's referendum on independence in Scotland where most of Britain's North Sea oil reserves are located, as its independence decision could weigh on oil prices. A YouGov poll of 1,828 voters indicated 54 percent of Scots would back the union while 46 percent would seek independence.

* Western powers told OPEC member Iran on Thursday it must step up cooperation with a U.N. watchdog's investigation into suspected atomic bomb research by the country if it wants to get a broader nuclear deal that would ease sanctions.

MARKETS NEWS

* An increase in the Federal Reserve's interest rate forecast boosted the dollar to a more than six-year peak against the yen, while global equity markets rallied and the Dow and S&P 500 set fresh record highs on the Fed's unchanged timeline for eventual rate hikes. Leading British shares rose as investors bet Scotland would remain in the United Kingdom after Thursday's referendum.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany Producer prices Aug

0800 Euro zone Current account July

1400 U.S. Leading index Aug (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)