SINGAPORE, Sept 22 U.S. crude futures steadied
above $92 a barrel on Monday ahead of the contract's expiry
after losses in the prior session fueled by ample supplies and
the dollar's strength.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for October delivery, which expires
later on Monday, was off 4 cents at $92.37 a barrel by 0016 GMT.
The November contract was down 10 cents at $91.55.
* The front-month West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 66
cents on Friday, which traders attributed to the liquidation of
some long positions ahead of Monday's expiry.
* Brent November oil dropped 33 cents to $98.06 per
barrel. The contract rose more than a dollar last week after a
two-week slide.
* Exxon Mobil said it will wind down drilling in
Russia's Arctic in the face of U.S. sanctions targeting Western
cooperation with Moscow's oil sector, after the Obama
administration granted a brief extension so it could safely
mothball its operations.
* Islamic State militants tightened their noose on a
northern Syrian border town on Sunday as the United Nations said
the number of Syrian Kurds fleeing into neighbouring Turkey may
have topped 100,000 and was likely to go much higher.
* The Group of 20 leading nations say they are tantalisingly
close to adding an extra $2 trillion to the global economy and
creating millions of new jobs, but Europe's extended stagnation
remains a major stumbling block.
* Money managers raised their net long U.S. crude futures
and options positions in the week to Sept. 16, the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
* A looming gas glut worldwide is prompting Japanese and
Indian firms to resell to European traders and utilities big
chunks of U.S. liquefied natural gas they had committed to buy
several years ago, signalling tempered enthusiasm for U.S.
energy.
* China's bid to limit the consumption of low-quality
thermal coal in major cities to help curb pollution will not
apply to power plants, traders and utility sources said,
exempting a sector responsible for half the country's coal use.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the
Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's
biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle
sooner-than-expected.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Italy Industrial orders July
1230 U.S. National activity index Aug
1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Aug
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)