SINGAPORE, Sept 24 U.S. oil futures held above $91 a barrel on Wednesday, clinging to modest gains from the previous session, after industry data showed an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 2 cents at $91.58 a barrel by 2357 GMT, after gaining on Tuesday for the first time in five sessions.

* Brent oil was unchanged at $96.85 per barrel, after a two-day slide.

* U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.5 million barrels in the week to Sept. 19 to 355.9 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 400,000 barrels, according to data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute.

* The data comes ahead of the weekly numbers from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration due out later on Wednesday.

* Libya's oil output has rebounded to 800,000 barrels per day after the El Sharara oil field restarted production, a spokesman for the National Oil Corp said, adding to a growing global supply glut that has pressured oil prices.

* Iraq's oil exports from its southern terminals on the Gulf, far from the fighting in its north, have increased so far this month as bad weather and logistical delays subsided, approaching a record high reached in May.

* The United Arab Emirates is in no hurry to see OPEC cut its oil output target this year despite the sharp drop of global crude prices in the last few months.

* The United States and its Arab allies bombed militant groups in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, killing scores of Islamic State fighters, members of a separate al Qaeda-linked group and opening a new front amid shifting Middle East alliances.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar fell to as low as 108.46 yen from around 108.75 yen on Wednesday after the Jiji news service reported Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying he would carefully watch the impact of the yen's recent weakness on Japanese regional economies.

* More downbeat data from Europe pushed global equity markets to a third day of losses on Tuesday, while U.S. air strikes in Syria set a cautionary tone and lifted prices of safe-haven bonds.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Sep

0800 Italy Consumer confidence Sep

1400 U.S. New home sales Aug

1430 U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)