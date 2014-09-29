TOKYO, Sept 29 U.S. oil futures fell under $93 a
barrel on Monday, giving back most of their gains from the
previous session as the U.S. dollar strengthened.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery had fallen 57
cents to $92.97 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after finishing $1.01
higher on Friday on the back of strong U.S. economic data.
* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years
in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, with all sectors
contributing to the jump in output in a bullish signal for the
remainder of the year.
* Libya's oil output has fallen by 25,000 barrels a day
(bpd) to 900,000 bpd because of a strike at its Jalo oilfield, a
spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp said on Sunday.
* Air raids believed to have been carried out by U.S.-led
forces hit three makeshift oil refineries in northern Syria on
Sunday as part of a campaign against Islamic State, a human
rights group said.
* Moscow called on Sunday for a new "reset 2.0" in relations
with Washington, saying the situation in Ukraine that had led to
Western sanctions against Russia was improving thanks to Kremlin
peace initiatives.
* Iran and six world powers made little progress in
overcoming significant disagreements in the most recent round of
nuclear talks, including on uranium enrichment, Iranian and
Western diplomats close to the negotiations said on Friday.
* Iran urged OPEC members on Friday to make joint efforts to
keep oil prices from falling further, highlighting a split with
other members such as Saudi Arabia who face lower budget
pressures despite a slide in prices towards $95 a barrel.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar index stood at 85.667 early on Monday,
marking a fresh four-year high.
* U.S. equities ended higher on Friday, with the S&P 500
rallying back above a key technical level, but the advance was
not enough to offset recent declines and major indexes closed
out their worst week of the past eight.
* Copper rose on Friday on near term supply tightness, but
remained near recent three-month lows on worries over an
expected supply surge and weak demand from top consumer China.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep
1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep
1230 U.S. Personal income Aug
1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)