TOKYO, Sept 29 U.S. oil futures fell under $93 a barrel on Monday, giving back most of their gains from the previous session as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery had fallen 57 cents to $92.97 a barrel by 0007 GMT, after finishing $1.01 higher on Friday on the back of strong U.S. economic data.

* The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter, data showed on Friday, with all sectors contributing to the jump in output in a bullish signal for the remainder of the year.

* Libya's oil output has fallen by 25,000 barrels a day (bpd) to 900,000 bpd because of a strike at its Jalo oilfield, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp said on Sunday.

* Air raids believed to have been carried out by U.S.-led forces hit three makeshift oil refineries in northern Syria on Sunday as part of a campaign against Islamic State, a human rights group said.

* Moscow called on Sunday for a new "reset 2.0" in relations with Washington, saying the situation in Ukraine that had led to Western sanctions against Russia was improving thanks to Kremlin peace initiatives.

* Iran and six world powers made little progress in overcoming significant disagreements in the most recent round of nuclear talks, including on uranium enrichment, Iranian and Western diplomats close to the negotiations said on Friday.

* Iran urged OPEC members on Friday to make joint efforts to keep oil prices from falling further, highlighting a split with other members such as Saudi Arabia who face lower budget pressures despite a slide in prices towards $95 a barrel.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar index stood at 85.667 early on Monday, marking a fresh four-year high.

* U.S. equities ended higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 rallying back above a key technical level, but the advance was not enough to offset recent declines and major indexes closed out their worst week of the past eight.

* Copper rose on Friday on near term supply tightness, but remained near recent three-month lows on worries over an expected supply surge and weak demand from top consumer China.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0900 Euro zone Consumer confidence Sep

1200 Germany Consumer prices Sep

1230 U.S. Personal income Aug

1400 U.S. Pending home sales Aug

1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Sep (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)