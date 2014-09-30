TOKYO, Sept 30 U.S. oil futures dropped towards $94 a barrel on Tuesday, easing after gaining more than $2 in the past two sessions on strong U.S. economic data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery had fallen 32 cents to $94.25 a barrel by 0011 GMT, after finishing $1.03 higher on Monday when stronger U.S. economic data and higher gasoline prices supported the front-month contract.

* U.S. crude is on course to post a third straight monthly decline of around 2 percent amid improving supply and concerns about tepid demand for oil in Europe and China.

* Seasonal refinery maintenance on the U.S. Gulf Coast will peak next month at nearly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), in line with the seasonal norm, but crude unit outages will ease quickly in November, according to IIR Energy.

* U.S. commercial crude oil and distillate stockpiles were forecast to have increased in the week ended Sept. 26, while gasoline inventories likely fell, a preliminary Reuters survey of four analysts showed on Monday.

* U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August, the government said on Monday, a positive sign for an economy that appears to be firing on nearly all cylinders.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday there were good reasons to continue the European Union's energy partnership with Russia for the time being, but that might change if Moscow continues to violate basic principles.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar's three-month rally took a breather on Monday on nervousness over Beijing's response to democracy protests in Hong Kong and concerns it might hurt the region's economy and status as a global financial hub.

* U.S. equities ended lower on Monday after a disappointing forecast from Ford Motor Co.

* Copper prices rose on Monday, after earlier touching their lowest level in almost three months, as the dollar pulled back from an earlier four-year high against a basket of currencies.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0145 China HSBC manufacturing PMI Final Sep

- 0600 Germany Retail sales Aug

- 0645 France Consumer spending July

- 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Sep

- 0900 Euro zone Consumer prices Sep

- 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Aug

- 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index July

- 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Sep

- 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Sep

- 2030 U.S. American Petroleum Institute weekly oil data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and James Topham; Editing by Joseph Radford)