TOKYO Oct 3 U.S. crude futures extended gains on Friday to stay above $91 a barrel, around $3 above the 17-month low hit a day earlier, supported by data showing a drop at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil stockpiles hub and a fall in U.S. unemployment claims.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for November delivery was up 16 cents at $91.17 a barrel by 0002 GMT, after settling up 28 cents at $91.01 on Thursday.

The contract on Thursday sank to $88.18, its lowest intraday level since April 2013, but it has since recovered ground after industry group Genscape reported a 1.7 million-barrel drop in Cushing stockpiles over the four days since Sept. 26.

* London Brent crude for November delivery was up 19 cents at $93.61 a barrel, after settling down 74 cents at $93.42.

On Thursday, it touched $91.55, its lowest since June 2012, fuelled by growing concerns over weak demand, abundant supply and signs that Saudi Arabia is in no hurry to cut output.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign the labour market may be tightening.

* Some OPEC delegates said on Thursday it was time for the group to consider cutting output in November, but core Gulf members continued to bet that a seasonal pick-up in winter demand would revive prices.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended flat in a volatile session on Thursday as energy stocks rebounded and investors bought beaten-down shares, especially small caps.

* The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday for the first time in eight days after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave no indication of an imminent stimulus program through the purchase of sovereign bonds.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

- 0100 China NBS non-manufacturing PMI Sep

- 0800 Eurozone Markit Services Final PMI Sept

- 0900 Eurozone Retail Sales Aug

- 1230 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls Sept

- 1230 U.S. Unemployment Rate Sept

- 1230 U.S. International Trade Aug

- 1345 U.S. Markit Svcs PMI Final Sept

- 1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Sept

- 1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Stephen Coates)