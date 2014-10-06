SINGAPORE Oct 6 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday to continue last week's rout when the benchmark lost more than $2, its steepest weekly fall in a month, amid a strengthening U.S. dollar, upbeat U.S. employment data and undiminished crude supply.

* U.S. crude for November delivery was down 15 cents at $89.59 a barrel by 0032 GMT after falling by $1.27 on Friday.

* The contract hit $88.18 on Thursday, the lowest intraday level since April 2013.

* Brent for November delivery fell 42 cents to $91.89 after dropping $1.11 in the previous session, the fourth week in five the benchmark has finished lower. Brent touched $91.48 a barrel on Friday, its lowest since June 2012.

* Brent has fallen by more than 20 percent since June, when it climbed to $115.71, its highest in nine months on fears of supply disruptions in Iraq due to an Islamist insurgency.

* Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the battle against Islamic State insurgents would continue to the end, speaking in a televised message to mark to the Muslim holy feast of Eid al-Adha

* Iraqi armed forces recaptured Dhuluiya, a town about 70 km (45 miles) north of Baghdad, on Friday after persistent attacks by Sunni Islamist insurgents who control large parts of northern Iraq.

* Kurdish forces battled with Islamist militants for control of Kobani, a town on the Syrian border, on Sunday after insurgents ramped up their offensive despite being targeted by U.S.-led coalition air strikes.

* Ukraine's military accused Russian-backed separatists of again violating a month-old ceasefire on Sunday in fighting that killed at least five Ukraine and rebel forces and injured 38 in attacks mainly around the airport at Donetsk.

* Japanese stocks bounced on Monday and the U.S. dollar held near four-year highs against a basket of currencies, as upbeat U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment after a week of worries about global growth and geopolitical tensions frayed investor nerves.

* The dollar index stood at 86.679, little changed so far on Monday but having risen 1.3 percent on Friday to hit a high of 86.746, its strongest since June 20, 2010

- 1400 GMT U.S. Employment trends Sep