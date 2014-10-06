SINGAPORE Oct 6 U.S. crude futures fell on
Monday to continue last week's rout when the benchmark lost more
than $2, its steepest weekly fall in a month, amid a
strengthening U.S. dollar, upbeat U.S. employment data and
undiminished crude supply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was down 15 cents
at $89.59 a barrel by 0032 GMT after falling by $1.27 on Friday.
* The contract hit $88.18 on Thursday, the lowest intraday
level since April 2013.
* Brent for November delivery fell 42 cents to
$91.89 after dropping $1.11 in the previous session, the fourth
week in five the benchmark has finished lower. Brent touched
$91.48 a barrel on Friday, its lowest since June 2012.
* Brent has fallen by more than 20 percent since June, when
it climbed to $115.71, its highest in nine months on fears of
supply disruptions in Iraq due to an Islamist insurgency.
* Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the battle
against Islamic State insurgents would continue to the end,
speaking in a televised message to mark to the Muslim holy feast
of Eid al-Adha
* Iraqi armed forces recaptured Dhuluiya, a town about 70 km
(45 miles) north of Baghdad, on Friday after persistent attacks
by Sunni Islamist insurgents who control large parts of northern
Iraq.
* Kurdish forces battled with Islamist militants for control
of Kobani, a town on the Syrian border, on Sunday after
insurgents ramped up their offensive despite being targeted by
U.S.-led coalition air strikes.
* Ukraine's military accused Russian-backed separatists of
again violating a month-old ceasefire on Sunday in fighting that
killed at least five Ukraine and rebel forces and injured 38 in
attacks mainly around the airport at Donetsk.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese stocks bounced on Monday and the U.S. dollar held
near four-year highs against a basket of currencies, as upbeat
U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment after a week of worries about
global growth and geopolitical tensions frayed investor nerves.
* The dollar index stood at 86.679, little changed so
far on Monday but having risen 1.3 percent on Friday to hit a
high of 86.746, its strongest since June 20, 2010
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Industrial orders Aug
- 0830 GMT Euro zone Sentix index Oct
- 1400 GMT U.S. Employment trends Sep
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)