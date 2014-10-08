SINGAPORE Oct 8 U.S. crude futures fell towards $88 a barrel on Wednesday, dropping for a second day following larger-than-expected crude inventories, weaker economic growth forecasts and lower oil demand projections.

A widening spread between U.S. crude and Brent has opened a window for U.S. refiners to buy cut-priced West African or Mediterranean crudes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was down 28 cents at $88.57 a barrel by 0039 GMT after falling by $1.49 in the previous session. The contract is just above an 18-month low of $88.18 touched last week.

* Brent crude for November delivery dropped 29 cents to $91.82 after settling 68 cents down in the previous session.

* The spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate CL-LCO1=R narrowed from around $8 a month ago to around $3.24, making seaborne North Sea Brent-linked grades more attractive while raising the cost of U.S. crudes such as North Dakota's Bakken.

* U.S. crude stocks rose by 5.1 million barrels to 360 million in the week to Oct. 3, larger than analysts' expectations of a 1.5 million barrel build, according to data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

* Gasoline stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1-million-barrel decline. Stocks of distillate fuels, including diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.1 million barrels, in line with expectations for a 1.1-million-barrel drop, the API data showed.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration trimmed its forecast for U.S. 2015 oil production to 9.5 million barrels per day from 9.53 mbpd a month earlier, the agency said in its monthly report on Tuesday.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2014 and 2015 on Tuesday, the third time this year it's trimmed growth estimates, as it warned of weaker growth in euro zone countries, Japan and emerging markets like Brazil.

* Iran Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said OPEC has no plans to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the recent slide in oil prices, Iran's oil ministry news agency Shana reported on Tuesday.

* The United States stepped up discussions with Turkey on Tuesday over Ankara's role in a U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants in Syria. This came as at least nine people were killed in demonstrations across Turkey urging Ankara do more to protect the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani.

* Libyan oil production has slipped below 900,000 barrels per day, from up to 925,000 bpd last month, due to a sit-in protest at Sirte oil company by local residents demanding jobs, a source at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* In Tokyo, the dollar slid to a three-week low of 107.82 yen, further recoiling from a six-year high of 110.09 set a week ago. The euro dipped to its lowest in a month at 136.56 yen before edging back to 136.96.

* Data on Tuesday showed German industrial output fell 4.0 percent in August from July, the biggest decline since the height of the financial crisis.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 0145 GMT China HSBC services PMI Sep

- 1100 GMT U.S. Weekly mortgage market index (Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)