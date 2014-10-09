SINGAPORE Oct 9 U.S. crude futures climbed
towards $88 a barrel on Thursday, rebounding after falling to
their lowest level in 18 months on a weaker dollar and a draw on
inventories at the Cushing delivery hub.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 47 cents
at$87.77 by 0102 GMT, after settling down $1.54. It earlier hit
$86.83, its lowest level since April 2013.
* Brent crude for November delivery rose 35 cents to
$91.73 after ending the previous session down 73 cents. It fell
to as low as $90.57 on Wednesday, the lowest since June 2012.
* U.S. crude inventories surged by 5 million barrels in the
week to Oct. 3, far higher than the 1.5 million barrel build
forecast by analysts, data from the U.S. Department of Energy's
Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.
* Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for
U.S. crude futures fell 1.58 million barrels, the Energy
Information Administration said on Wednesday.
* Islamic State fighters launched a renewed assault on the
Syrian city of Kobani on Wednesday as U.S. and coalition
warplanes attacked Islamic Militant targets in Syria.
* At least 21 people were killed in riots in Turkey on
Wednesday as Kurdish protestors battled police over Ankara's
inaction at protecting Kurds from fighting in neighbouring
Syria.
* Top diplomats from Iran, the European Union and the United
States, including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, will meet
in Vienna next week, to help clinch a long-elusive deal to end a
dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme by a Nov. 24 deadline.
* Egypt will train Libyan forces to fight terrorism and help
secure a shared border, the prime ministers of the two states
announced in Cairo on Wednesday, stepping up efforts against
Islamist insurgents in both countries.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar's index against a basket of six major
currencies slipped on Thursday to 85.198, its
lowest level in nearly two weeks, having fallen 1.8 percent from
its four-year high of 86.746 hit last Friday.
* Asian shares bounced back, with the MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gaining 0.5 percent, after minutes of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting highlighted concerns about downside risks to the global
economy and the dollar's strength.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Trade data Aug
- 0645 GMT France Trade data Aug
- 1230 GMT U.S. Weekly jobless claims
- 1400 GMT U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)