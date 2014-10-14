SEOUL Oct 14 U.S. crude futures fell to around
$85 a barrel on Tuesday in early Asian trade on persistent
concerns about a possible oil supply glut, easing despite some
support from strong import figures from China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude fell 68 cents a barrel to $85.06 as of
0005 GMT after it settled down 8 cents at $85.74 a barrel in the
previous session.
* Brent November crude lost 64 cents a barrel at
$88.25 after it ended $1.32 lower at $88.89 a barrel, having
slumped to $87.74, the lowest front-month price since December
2010. The intraday low was a contract low ahead of its
expiration on Thursday.
* Saudi Arabia is quietly telling oil market participants
that Riyadh is comfortable with markedly lower oil prices for an
extended period, a sharp shift in policy that may be aimed at
slowing the expansion of rival producers including those in the
U.S. shale patch.
* China posted a strong rebound in commodities imports in
September. Crude oil imports rose a stronger-than-expected 13
percent in September from August, but analysts said the country
may be boosting its strategic reserves given demand growth in
the world's largest energy consumer remains subdued.
* World oil prices are on the brink of sliding another $10
or more, according to chart analysts who say the drop of more
than 20 percent since June has wiped out key support levels and
left behind a "technical graveyard".
* Iraq has cut its November oil prices for customers in Asia
and Europe following a similar move by top global exporter Saudi
Arabia as OPEC producers compete for market share in the face of
weaker global oil demand and prices.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to
have increased in the week ended Oct. 10, while refined products
likely fell, according to a preliminary Reuters survey ahead of
weekly inventory reports from industry group the American
Petroleum Institute (API) and from the U.S. Department of
Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA).
* On the geopolitical front, Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani said on Monday a nuclear deal with the West was bound to
happen and he believed it could be achieved by a Nov. 24
deadline.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as
the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the U.S.
dollar posted its worst day in a year after comments from
Federal Reserve officials hinted at delays in expected interest
rate hikes. The softer dollar lifted pressure off metals prices.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Current account Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)