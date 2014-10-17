SEOUL Oct 17 U.S. crude futures climbed above
$83 a barrel on Friday in early Asian trade, buoyed by robust
economic data and as U.S. gasoline inventories last week fell to
their lowest in nearly two years.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. November crude had risen 52 cents a barrel to
$83.22 by 0029 GMT, after settling 92 cents higher at $82.70 a
barrel in the previous session.
* Brent crude for December delivery climbed 68 cents
a barrel to $86.50. The November contract expired on Thursday,
settling up 69 cents at $84.47 a barrel.
* U.S. crude inventories surged by nearly 9 million barrels
last week as refineries cut output and imports inched up, while
fuel stocks fell, data from the Energy Information
Administration showed on Thursday.
* The U.S. government data also showed gasoline inventories
fell 4 million barrels to their lowest level since
November 2012, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 1.2-million-barrel drop.
* Investors are worried the airline business could suffer
due to fear of the Ebola virus. Republican lawmakers dragged the
Ebola crisis into the political arena on Thursday, ramping up
their demands that President Barack Obama impose new
restrictions on travel from countries ravaged by the deadly
virus.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless
benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and industrial output
rose sharply in September, positive signals that helped ease
fears over the economic outlook.
* Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits
dropped 23,000 to 264,000, the lowest level since 2000, the
Labor Department said on Thursday. A separate report from the
Federal Reserve showed production at the nation's factories,
mines and utilities advanced a larger-than-expected 1.0 percent
last month, the biggest gain since November 2012.
MARKETS NEWS
* Global equity markets declined again on Thursday as
investors fretted about world growth and a resurgent European
debt crisis after two years of stability.
* Fresh data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped
pan-world stock indexes pare losses that had exceeded 1 percent
earlier and cut the bid for safe-haven government debt, driving
up yields.
* The euro was last down 0.25 percent against the
dollar at $1.2804. The euro hit an 11-month low against the
Japanese yen, at 134.16 yen. The dollar was last up 0.39 percent
against the yen at 106.31 yen.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep
1230 U.S. Building permits Sep
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)