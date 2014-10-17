SEOUL Oct 17 U.S. crude futures climbed above $83 a barrel on Friday in early Asian trade, buoyed by robust economic data and as U.S. gasoline inventories last week fell to their lowest in nearly two years.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. November crude had risen 52 cents a barrel to $83.22 by 0029 GMT, after settling 92 cents higher at $82.70 a barrel in the previous session.

* Brent crude for December delivery climbed 68 cents a barrel to $86.50. The November contract expired on Thursday, settling up 69 cents at $84.47 a barrel.

* U.S. crude inventories surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week as refineries cut output and imports inched up, while fuel stocks fell, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Thursday.

* The U.S. government data also showed gasoline inventories fell 4 million barrels to their lowest level since November 2012, compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.2-million-barrel drop.

* Investors are worried the airline business could suffer due to fear of the Ebola virus. Republican lawmakers dragged the Ebola crisis into the political arena on Thursday, ramping up their demands that President Barack Obama impose new restrictions on travel from countries ravaged by the deadly virus.

* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week and industrial output rose sharply in September, positive signals that helped ease fears over the economic outlook.

* Initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to 264,000, the lowest level since 2000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. A separate report from the Federal Reserve showed production at the nation's factories, mines and utilities advanced a larger-than-expected 1.0 percent last month, the biggest gain since November 2012.

MARKETS NEWS

* Global equity markets declined again on Thursday as investors fretted about world growth and a resurgent European debt crisis after two years of stability.

* Fresh data indicating strength in the U.S. economy helped pan-world stock indexes pare losses that had exceeded 1 percent earlier and cut the bid for safe-haven government debt, driving up yields.

* The euro was last down 0.25 percent against the dollar at $1.2804. The euro hit an 11-month low against the Japanese yen, at 134.16 yen. The dollar was last up 0.39 percent against the yen at 106.31 yen.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1230 U.S. Housing starts Sep

1230 U.S. Building permits Sep

1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Joseph Radford)