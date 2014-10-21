SINGAPORE Oct 21 U.S. crude futures hovered near $83 a barrel on Tuesday after an uneventful session overnight and ahead of data from China that may point to cooling economic growth in the world's No. 2 oil consumer.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery was up 4 cents at $82.75 a barrel by 0008 GMT after ending nearly flat at $82.71 on Monday.

* Brent oil dropped 16 cents to $85.24 per barrel, adding to a 76-cent loss in the previous session.

* China's economy is expected to have grown by 7.2 percent in the third quarter, its weakest expansion since 2009 as a property downturn weighed on manufacturing and investment, raising the heat on Beijing to unveil more stimulus measures.

* China will also release numbers for industrial output, retail sales and urban investment for September.

* Top Chinese refiner Sinopec Corp is expected to process 4.3 percent more crude oil in 2015 versus this year at about 4.9 million barrels per day, industry consultancy ICIS C1 Energy said.

* About a third of U.S. shale production would be uneconomical if oil prices fell to $80 per barrel, Bernstein Research analysts said, differing widely from the International Energy Agency's estimate of a little over 4 percent.

* U.S. officials will examine how to boost efficiency of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve now that domestic energy production is booming, according to a letter from a Department of Energy official.

* Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization has proposed splitting its Basra Light crude supply into two grades and has requested feedback from buyers in Asia.

* Citigroup Inc has bought Deutsche Bank AG's energy and metals book, in the latest sign of expansion from the U.S. firm in commodities trading as rivals retrench.

* Total SA CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in an airplane accident at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, airport spokeswoman Elena Krylova said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Major currencies traded in tight ranges on Monday with investors facing a dearth of new data and modest price changes in global markets, while a measure of global equity markets rose after strong U.S. corporate results lifted Wall Street.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0200 China GDP Q3

0200 China Industrial output Sep

0200 China Retail sales Sep

0200 China Urban investment Sep

1400 U.S. Existing home sales Sep

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)