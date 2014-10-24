SINGAPORE Oct 24 U.S. crude futures pulled back
on Friday to trade below $82 a barrel, after rising the most
since mid-September in the previous session on news that top oil
exporter Saudi Arabia supplied less oil to the market last
month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery had dropped 31
cents to $81.78 a barrel by 0016 GMT, after gaining $1.57 on
Thursday. That was the biggest daily gain for West Texas
Intermediate since Sept. 16.
* December Brent crude slipped 17 cents to $86.66
per barrel. Brent jumped more than $2 the session before, also
its largest increase since Sept. 16. In terms of percentage,
Brent's 2.5-percent rise was the largest since June 12.
* Saudi Arabia supplied less crude oil to the market in
September than a month earlier, an industry source said on
Thursday, at a time when some OPEC members are calling on Saudi
to cut output to lift prices that have fallen to four-year lows
last week.
* Crude supply from the OPEC heavyweight fell to 9.36
million barrels per day in September from 9.688 million bpd in
August, the source said, without giving a reason for the drop.
* For the week, U.S. crude is still on track for a fourth
weekly drop, while Brent is up marginally after a four-week
slide.
* The premium for benchmark cash WTI crude in Cushing,
Oklahoma has tumbled to its lowest in six months, threatening to
flip the U.S. futures market into contango and set the stage for
a further slump in prices.
* The Obama administration threatened to slap sanctions on
anyone buying oil from Islamic State militants in an effort to
disrupt what it said was a $1-million-a-day funding source.
* A struggle has broken out for control of Libya's state-run
energy sector as rival governments in Tripoli and the east
compete for power, but a common interest in maintaining oil
revenues will keep exports flowing for now.
MARKETS NEWS
* The yen languished at two-week lows against the dollar,
having come under renewed pressure overnight after a rally on
Wall Street dampened demand for the safe-haven currency.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Sep
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Nov
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q3
1400 U.S. New home sales Sep
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford)