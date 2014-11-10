Nov 10 U.S. crude futures rose towards $79 a barrel on Monday on renewed geopolitical tensions in Libya and Ukraine, while Chinese economic data suggested the world's second largest economy could implement more stimulus measures.

* U.S. crude for December delivery had climbed 24 cents to $78.89 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after rising 74 cents in the previous session to settle at $78.65.

* Brent crude gained 45 cents to $83.84 a barrel after advancing 53 cents to close at $83.39 the session before.

* Fierce fighting between Iraqi military forces and Islamic State insurgents broke out on Sunday when government troops entered the northern city of Baiji in an effort to break the militants siege of the country's biggest refinery.

* Libya's El Feel oilfield closed to due a power outage, a National Oil Corporation official said on Sunday, the third oil facility to shut within a week.

* Oil exports from Libya's 120,000 barrel per day Hariga port were blocked on Saturday after a sit-in by Libyan state security guards in a dispute over unpaid wages. Libya's southerly El Sharara oilfield is shut because of attacks by gunmen.

* The pro-Russian stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was hit by the heaviest shelling in a month on Sunday further threatening a two-month ceasefire between Ukraine and rebels. Kiev accused Russia of sending 32 tanks and truckloads of troops to the region in recent days.

* Iran, the United States and European Union will hold a second day of talks on Monday ahead of a Nov. 24 deadline to reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme, a U.S. official and Iranian state media said.

* The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday, having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations.

* Annual growth in China's exports and imports slowed in October, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday, reinforcing signs of fragility that could prompt Beijing to roll out more stimulus measures.

- 1500 GMT U.S. Employment trends Oct