Nov 10 U.S. crude futures rose towards $79 a
barrel on Monday on renewed geopolitical tensions in Libya and
Ukraine, while Chinese economic data suggested the world's
second largest economy could implement more stimulus measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery had climbed 24
cents to $78.89 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after rising 74 cents in
the previous session to settle at $78.65.
* Brent crude gained 45 cents to $83.84 a barrel
after advancing 53 cents to close at $83.39 the session before.
* Fierce fighting between Iraqi military forces and Islamic
State insurgents broke out on Sunday when government troops
entered the northern city of Baiji in an effort to break the
militants siege of the country's biggest refinery.
* Libya's El Feel oilfield closed to due a power outage, a
National Oil Corporation official said on Sunday, the third oil
facility to shut within a week.
* Oil exports from Libya's 120,000 barrel per day Hariga
port were blocked on Saturday after a sit-in by Libyan state
security guards in a dispute over unpaid wages. Libya's
southerly El Sharara oilfield is shut because of attacks by
gunmen.
* The pro-Russian stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine
was hit by the heaviest shelling in a month on Sunday further
threatening a two-month ceasefire between Ukraine and rebels.
Kiev accused Russia of sending 32 tanks and truckloads of troops
to the region in recent days.
* Iran, the United States and European Union will hold a
second day of talks on Monday ahead of a Nov. 24 deadline to
reach agreement over Tehran's nuclear programme, a U.S. official
and Iranian state media said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday,
having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs
data fell short of expectations.
* Annual growth in China's exports and imports slowed in
October, data from the General Administration of Customs showed
on Saturday, reinforcing signs of fragility that could prompt
Beijing to roll out more stimulus measures.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday:
- 0130 GMT China Consumer prices Oct
- 0130 GMT China Producer prices Oct
- 0900 GMT Italy Industrial output Sep
- 0930 GMT Euro zone Sentix index Nov
- 1500 GMT U.S. Employment trends Oct
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Joseph Radford)