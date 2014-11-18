SINGAPORE Nov 18 U.S. crude edged lower towards $75 a barrel in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as oil prices struggle to find a floor ahead of next week's critical OPEC meeting.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery was down 21 cents at $75.43 a barrel by 0056 GMT. The front-month contract settled 18 cents lower on Monday and has fallen 30 percent since late-June, when it reached a year-high of $107.73 a barrel.

* Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that a special global meeting was being planned "very soon" between OPEC and non-OPEC nations to discuss global oil prices.

* Foreign Minister Rafael Ramirez of the cash-strapped OPEC member also said the oil cartel will increase coordination in the face of the fall in oil prices.

* In a surprise move, top Russian oil producer Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin will fly to Vienna on Nov. 25, just two days before OPEC members meets in the city to debate the plunge in oil prices.

* Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met on Monday with Venezuela's Ramirez to discuss "the need to coordinate actions in defence" of prices in the oil market.

* U.S. commercial crude oil and distillate stockpiles fell last week, while gasoline inventories rose, a preliminary Reuters survey showed on Monday.

* The poll of four analysts, taken ahead of weekly inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast crude stocks fell 1.2 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 14. The API will release its data on Tuesday at 2130 GMT.

* Libya's El Sharara oilfield, which normally produces around 200,000 barrels per day, remains shut due to its main pipeline being closed, an official from the state-run National Oil Corporation said on Monday.

* Lower spending oil services due to falling oil prices sparked the second biggest deal in the U.S. energy sector deal this year as Halliburton Co said it will buy Baker Hughes Inc for about $35 billion in cash and stock. The deal creates an oilfield services behemoth to take on market leader Schlumberger NV.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japanese shares led a tentative recovery in Asian shares on Tuesday, drawing some support from two U.S. blockbuster acquisitions and anticipation of more European monetary stimulus.

* Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4 percent in early trade, erasing about a half of its 3.0 percent fall the previous day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0130 China China house prices Oct

- 0200 China Foreign direct investment Oct

- 1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov

- 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)