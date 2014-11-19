SINGAPORE Nov 19 U.S. crude fell towards $74 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, headed for a third straight drop, after data showed top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia increased crude exports in September despite signs of an oversupplied market.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 33 cents to $74.28 a barrel by 0058 GMT, taking it towards last Friday's four-year low. The contract closed $1.03 lower on Tuesday.

* OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports edged up in September by around 59,000 barrels per day (bpd) while volumes used by domestic refineries remained high, official data showed on Tuesday.

* OPEC needs to cut its oil output by up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) at its meeting next week, a delegate from one of OPEC's smaller producers said.

* Demand for heating oil in the United States could rise, after temperatures in all 50 states dipped to freezing or below on Tuesday as an unseasonably cold blast of weather moved across the country.

* Libya hopes to restart oil production at the southwesterly El Feel field next week, a spokesman for the state National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Tuesday.

* Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude stockpiles rose 3.7 million barrels in the week ending Nov. 14, including a 1.4-million-barrel build at Cushing.

* The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) will publish its data on Wednesday at 1530 GMT. The Reuters poll of seven analysts forecast crude stocks fell 800,000 barrels last week.

* A bill to force approval of the Keystone XL pipeline failed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, sparing President Barack Obama from having to veto legislation that several fellow Democrats supported.

MARKETS NEWS

* Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors held out hope for more robust growth after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delayed a tax hike and called an early election to seek a fresh mandate for his aggressive policies to shore up the economy.

* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a touch lower while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent.

- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil inventory report (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)