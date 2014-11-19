SINGAPORE Nov 19 U.S. crude fell towards $74 a
barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, headed for a third
straight drop, after data showed top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia
increased crude exports in September despite signs of an
oversupplied market.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery fell 33 cents to
$74.28 a barrel by 0058 GMT, taking it towards last Friday's
four-year low. The contract closed $1.03 lower on Tuesday.
* OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports edged up
in September by around 59,000 barrels per day (bpd) while
volumes used by domestic refineries remained high, official data
showed on Tuesday.
* OPEC needs to cut its oil output by up to 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) at its meeting next week, a delegate from
one of OPEC's smaller producers said.
* Demand for heating oil in the United States could rise,
after temperatures in all 50 states dipped to freezing or below
on Tuesday as an unseasonably cold blast of weather moved across
the country.
* Libya hopes to restart oil production at the southwesterly
El Feel field next week, a spokesman for the state National Oil
Corp (NOC) said on Tuesday.
* Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed
crude stockpiles rose 3.7 million barrels in the week ending
Nov. 14, including a 1.4-million-barrel build at Cushing.
* The U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information
Administration (EIA) will publish its data on Wednesday at 1530
GMT. The Reuters poll of seven analysts forecast crude stocks
fell 800,000 barrels last week.
* A bill to force approval of the Keystone XL pipeline
failed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, sparing President Barack
Obama from having to veto legislation that several fellow
Democrats supported.
MARKETS NEWS
* Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday as investors held out
hope for more robust growth after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
delayed a tax hike and called an early election to seek a fresh
mandate for his aggressive policies to shore up the economy.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was a touch lower while Japan's Nikkei
rose 0.6 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1200 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index
- 1330 U.S. Housing starts Oct
- 1330 U.S. Building permits Oct
- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil inventory report
(Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard
Pullin)