SINGAPORE Nov 21 U.S. crude climbed towards $77
a barrel in Asian trade on Friday following strong U.S. economic
data overnight and mounting speculation oil ministers could
agree production cuts at next week's OPEC meeting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude futures for January delivery rose 60
cents to $76.46 a barrel as of 0111 GMT after closing up $1 in
the previous session. The benchmark touched a high of $76.80 in
early Asian trade and is on course to snap a seven-week losing
streak.
* Brent crude for January delivery climbed 60 cents
to $79.93 after settling up $1.23 in the previous session.
* Upbeat U.S. economic data included a business activity
index which jumped to its highest level in 21 years, and home
resales which rose to an annual rate of 5.26 million units, the
highest rate since September 2013.
* U.S. jobless claims fell less than expected to a
seasonally adjusted 291,000 last week, but claims have now been
below the 300,000 threshold for 10 straight weeks, a sign that
the labor market is strengthening.
* Venezuela would be willing to cut oil output if OPEC
agrees to production cuts at the oil cartel's meeting on Nov.
27, its Foreign Minister said on Thursday. Venezuela, Libya and
Ecuador have previously called for OPEC to cut production at the
meeting to shore up oil prices which have fallen to four year
lows.
* The deadline to reach agreement over Iran's nuclear
programme could be extended to March amid sharp disagreements
between Tehran and six world powers that could scupper a deal by
the Nov. 24 deadline, officials close to the talks said on
Thursday.
* Iran, which exports around 1.3 million barrels per day,
will double oil exports within two months if sanctions over
Tehran's nuclear programme are lifted, Oil Minister Bijan
Zanganeh told official news agency IRNA.
* Russia warned the United States on Thursday against
supplying arms to Ukrainian forces fighting pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares took solace from data showing broad U.S.
economic strength even as signs of spreading weakness in China
and Europe checked risk appetite, while the yen nursed its
losses after sliding to multi-year lows against the dollar and
euro overnight.
DATA/EVENTS
* There is no major data ahead for Friday.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)