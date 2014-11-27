TOKYO Nov 27 U.S. crude futures extended
declines for a fourth session on Thursday to stay near a
four-year low below $76 a barrel as OPEC increased signals that
it would hold off making any major production cuts this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for January delivery was down 28 cents
at $73.41 a barrel by 0030 GMT in overnight trade, after
settling down 40 cents at $73.69 on Wednesday.
* The contract fell as far as $73.30 on Wednesday, the
lowest since a four-year trough hit on Nov. 14. Trading is
subdued as U.S. commodity and energy futures and options markets
are closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.
* London Brent crude for January delivery was yet to
trade, after settling down 58 cents at $77.75 on Wednesday.
* OPEC Gulf oil producers will not propose an output cut at
its meeting on Thursday, reducing the likelihood of joint action
by OPEC to prop up prices that have sunk by a third since June.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said he believed the oil
market "will stabilise itself eventually."
* Core Gulf oil producer United Arab Emirates sided with
OPEC leader Saudi Arabia on Wednesday by saying the group should
not panic as oil prices would soon stabilise, while ramping up
pressure on non-OPEC producers to help balance global supply.
* Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, often among the first
to call for cuts, added to expectations the group will not take
any dramatic action in Vienna, saying he and Naimi were now
"very close" in their positions and that there was "unity" in
the group to monitor the market.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 1.9 million barrels in the
last week, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of
467,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data
showed on Wednesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday boosted by tech shares, with
the S&P 500 and Dow industrials closing at records, while the
energy sector was once more the largest weight on the market as
crude prices continued to flirt with multi-year lows.
* The dollar fell against a basket of currencies on
Wednesday as a batch of disappointing U.S. data on consumers,
housing and manufacturing raised concern that the world's
biggest economy is losing momentum in the final months of 2014.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Thursday: (Time in GMT)
- 0900 Euro Zone Money-M3 annual growth Oct
- 1000 Euro Zone Economic sentiment
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)