SINGAPORE Dec 2 U.S. crude futures slipped below $69 a barrel on Tuesday after a rebound from five-year lows on signs that shale oil producers are starting to slow down output.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude futures for January delivery slipped 12 cents to $68.88 a barrel by 0013 GMT. The front-month price hit a five-year low at $63.72 on Monday before rebounding to post a 4.3 percent gain at settlement.

* Brent crude closed 3.4 percent higher on Monday at $72.54 a barrel after five straight sessions of losses.

* U.S. oil producers have been racing at full-speed to drill new shale wells in recent years, even in the face of lower oil prices. But new data suggests that a much-anticipated slowdown in shale country may have finally arrived.

* An aggressive strategy by Mideast Gulf producers to exploit the lowest oil prices in five years to defend market share is showing signs of bearing fruit as U.S. crude exports to Asia grind to halt.

* Offshore drillers globally are increasingly considering "warm stacking" their rigs to take them temporarily off the market, as they gear up for a slowdown in the hunt for oil with crude prices sliding to five-year lows.

* Libya is still testing pipelines to restart the southwestern El Feel oilfield, a spokesman for state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) said on Monday.

* Slumping international crude oil prices will not play a major role for U.S. oil major Chevron Corp as it determines future investment opportunities in Mexico's newly opened energy sector, a top company executive said.

* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to November 25, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* World stock markets fell on Monday as slowing factory activity in China and Europe added to worries about weaker global growth and Apple shares dropped, while the yen hit a seven-year low against the dollar before recovering.

* Manufacturing growth across Asia, Europe and the Americas eased in November as heavy price cutting failed to revive demand, surveys showed on Monday, providing more evidence that a feeble global economic recovery may be grinding to a halt.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

1000 Euro zone Producer prices Oct

1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov

1500 U.S. Construction spending Oct

1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism Dec

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)