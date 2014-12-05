SINGAPORE Dec 5 U.S. crude futures hovered near $67 a barrel on Friday, on track to post a near 1 percent gain in volatile trade this week, as 5-year low prices and an unexpected drawdown in inventories drew investors.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude tumbled 13.5 percent last week, its sharpest weekly fall since 2011, and touched a 5-year low on Dec. 1. The January contract fluctuated in a $6 range this week and was at $66.66 a barrel, down 15 cents by 0040 GMT on Friday.

* Saudi Arabia slashed its oil prices for Asian and U.S. buyers on Thursday, in a move some analysts said shows it is stepping up its battle for market share a week after refusing to support OPEC output cuts.

* Oil prices are expected to rebound in 2015 and 2016 as the market stabilises in the wake of a near-40 percent collapse this year, Reuters monthly poll showed on Thursday.

* Global oil and gas exploration projects worth more than $150 billion are likely to be put on hold next year as plunging oil prices render them uneconomic, data shows, potentially curbing supplies by the end of the decade.

* Iraq's plan for higher oil exports in 2015, emerging in detail just days after OPEC shunned any output cut, will add to global oversupply and is likely to entrench the reluctance of other OPEC members to curb their own supplies.

* Libya's El Sharara oilfield remains closed but oil workers are keeping it ready to resume production once a pipeline blockage is cleared, field managers said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro started trade on Friday higher against most of its peers but could struggle to extend gains if U.S. employment data due later in the day re-energise dollar bulls.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday: (Time in GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial orders Oct

1000 Euro zone Revised GDP Q3

1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Nov

1330 U.S. Unemployment rate Nov

1330 U.S. International trade Oct

1500 U.S. Factory orders Oct (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)